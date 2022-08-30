Why has the filming of the new Natalie Portman series been paused?

The last time we saw Natalie Portman It was in full promotion of the movie ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’, when she decided to emulate the figure of one of the most important women in history who, on occasion, has been applauded for her work and her personality. The truth is that we could never have imagined a clearer parallelism between the artist, the actress and the character which he plays in the film, alongside Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

Because, if there is something that the also protagonist of ‘Closer’ has shown throughout her film career, it is that she dares to play any type of role in which she appears as a strong, powerful and independent woman.very firm in its values and with a powerful character. A good example of this are the ‘Black Swan’ or ‘Jackie’ tapes. For this reason, it is not surprising that the also protagonist of ‘V for Vendetta’ has chosen to get involved in the skin of a book character.

Literally, since the last project in which he has participated is a series that adapts the novel by Laura Lippan ‘Lady in the Lake’, in which he appears as the protagonist. This homonymous series is inspired by the 60s, where an unsolved murder pushes Maddie Schwartz, who is the protagonist, mother and housewife, to focus fully on her investigation as a journalist. As we say, the plot does not look bad at all and the truth is that it does not occur to us a better actress to be part of this cast.

What was the problem? The place where filming began. And it is that this production of AppleTV+ has had to be paralyzed after receiving threats during filming from a group of anonymous people, who have rebuked the members of the production team. According to the complaints filed by these professionals, the harassers threatened to shoot them if they did not pay $50,000 to continue production.

Editorial William Morrow

Due to this situation, the producers have decided to pause filming and report the event to the police. At the moment, it is unknown if it has been resumed elsewhere in the city, although the truth is that it would be a real shame if finally it remained in ‘stand-by’. It is worth remembering in line with this information that, although initially it was going to be Lupita Nyong’o co-star of this series, the Oscar-winning actress had to leave the production to be replaced by Moses Ingram, whom we saw in the series for Disney + ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’.