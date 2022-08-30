Who are the actors in the movie?









A CIA agent goes on the run after being accused of espionage. Her name is Evelyn Salt and her last name gives title to this fast-paced thriller directed by Phillip Noyce. Premiered in 2010, Salt It was a new triumph for action cinema. The film had all the ingredients to be a box office and critical success: a loyalty put to the test and a protagonist who deploys all the weapons at her disposal to avoid being captured. Evelyn was originally going to be Edwin, but Tom Cruise’s refusal to accept a role so similar to that of Mission Impossiblehad the producers recast the character as an empowered female spy. The complex role could not fall on any other actress than Angelina Jolie, who here once again proves to be a true icon of action cinema. Faced with the inexhaustible leadership of the actress, in Salt we found a large cast who supports and accompanies Jolie in each of the sequences. Who is who in this movie?

Angelina Jolie, the perfect ‘action hero’ Despite having won the coveted golden statuette with a very different film – she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1999 for Interrupted innocence-, We have always associated Jolie with action movies. The actress gained fame as an exponent of this genre thanks to the films of the saga tomb Raider, where we could see her in the skin of the famous video game character. Accompanied by an iconic look, this role was her passport to such blockbuster films as Mr and Mrs smith, in which he met another of the greatest movie stars of all time, Brad Pitt. This 2005 film was the beginning of Brangelina, one of the longest marriages in Hollywood until her divorce in 2016. The actress was in that moment of family stability when she filmed Salt, that if he sins of something it is of being an exhibition of his talents for action. Jolie handles the pulse of the show at all times, but she is accompanied by some luxury sidekicks such as Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor or Daniel Olbrychskiwho has a small but important role as the main antagonist.









Actress Angelina Jolie in ‘Salt’ (2010) RTVE

Liev Schreiber, from luxury secondary to Ray Donovan Since landing in Hollywood in the early 1990s, Liev Schreiber has become one of those luxury secondary actors who chains roles in blockbuster movies. This Californian of German and Jewish descent forged his status by participating in films like the painted veil, The prophecy either Hamlet. It was his appearance in sagas like scream either X Men which gave him greater popularity. Nevertheless, the role of his life came to him already in his maturity: from 2013 to 2020, the actor played Ray Donovan in the successful Showtime series. One of his most celebrated roles is that of Marty Baron in Spotlight. Throughout his career, the interpreter has jumped on numerous occasions to the pages of the main tabloids due to his relationship with the actress, Naomi Watts. They were a couple for more than ten years -between 2005 and 2016- and they are currently one of the best avenues ex-couples in the industry, thanks to the two children they have in common, Alexander and Samuel. In Salt, Schreiber has a central role as Ted Winter, the friend and main confidant of CIA agent Evelyn Salt.









The actor Liev Schreiber, one of the protagonists of ‘Salt’ (2010) GTRES

Chiwetel Ejiofor, the last star of Marvel Of the three main protagonists of Salt, Chiwetel Ejiofor was at its premiere the most unknown face for moviegoers. In this film, this Londoner acts as a counterpoint to Jolie: he is Peabody, an ONCIX agent who is looking for Evelyn Salt. The career of this actor and director of Nigerian origin received a significant boost with the premiere in 2013 of 12 years a slave, winner of the Oscar for best film. The thrilling adaptation of Solomon Northup’s true story earned Ejiofor a Best Actor nomination and made him the subject of major Hollywood blockbusters. This is how he became Karl Mordo in the Doctor Strange movies, one of the most promising characters for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This makes Chiwetel a unot one of the actors with the most projection for the coming years.









Chiwetel Ejiofor, one of the protagonists of ‘Salt’ GTRES