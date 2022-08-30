“Maybe you know me for Die Hard, 12 Monkeys or Pulp Fiction”, the great actor could say Bruce Willis, paraphrasing the ridiculous Simpsons TV host, Troy McClure. The real thing is that Willis He is a familiar face for all of us, not because of his bastard appearance, but because of his versatility to go from action to comedy without generating any friction in his interpretive imprint.

But nothing is for ever. The sad news of his early retirement – plagued by an incurable disease – in March 2022, at the age of 67, shook the entertainment scene and motivated his followers and the international press to pay tribute to him in life of him

The announcement of the withdrawal was made known by his family, more specifically, by his daughter, Rumer Williswho from his own Instagram account @rumerwillis stated: “For the incredible followers of BruceAs a family, we want to share with you that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health problems and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities.” And he thanked everyone for their unconditional support of his father.

For those longtime admirers and for the new generations who are discovering it, here we tell, Where to watch the best Bruce Willis movies online.

Bruce Willis has been active as actor since the mid-1980s. Such was the artistic production of this great filmmaker that his films they are scattered across different platforms and pay per view systems.

Here we list the most relevant:

1. Die Hard (1988)



Bruce Willis, in a scene from Die Hard.

Through the character of John McClane, Willis shows that he is not just a romantic comedy actor (despite his success with the series Moonlight) and becomes the great action actor of the time.

With his feet covered in broken glass, his body in tatters and looking crazier than the crazed man who took over the Nakatomi Plaza building, Bruce enter the history of Hollywood through the front door. Such was the commercial success of this film that it had 5 sequels.

The five deliveries of Hard to Kill can be seen in Star+.

2. The Last Boy Scout (1991)



In The Last Boy Scout, Willis is paired with Damon Wayans.

In a duo with Damon Wayans, Bruce plays a detective in decline who is assigned a crime to solve. To his surprise, this case will give him the opportunity to direct his professional and personal life. This action thriller is directed by the great British director Tony Scott (Top Gun), younger brother of film director Sir Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator).

Available in hbo max.

3. Death Becomes Her (1992)



Death Becomes You Good is a movie classic.

Black comedy is visited by Willis hand in hand with the big stars of the screen Goldie Hawn Y meryl streepin this feature film directed by the brilliant director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump).

the mood of BruceHawn and Streep is so well put together that they function as an established comic trio in this critique of shallow life and the fear of old age.

Available in hbo max.

4. Violent Times (1994)



Bruce Willis directed by Quentin Tarantino in Violent Times.

Tarantino is synonymous with genius. And in this film, the composition of Willis of a dejected boxer does nothing more than show his versatility in the art of acting.

Let us also remember that this masterpiece is carried out by John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson, umma thurman Y Harvey Keitel that take the story to the top. An example of an exceptional choral story.

Available in hbo max Y Paramount+.

5. Twelve Monkeys (1995)



Bruce Willis in the dystopian future of 12 Monkeys.

The dystopian universe proposed by the brilliant director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python and the Holy Grail), takes us to the theme of time travel. This is how James Cole (Willis), a convict in a post-apocalyptic universe, is sent to the past on a mission to collect information about a plague that will exterminate much of humanity in the future.

There he will meet the maniacal Jeffrey (Brad Pitt) and Dr. Kathryn Railly (madeleine stowe) and the story will abruptly change direction.

Available in -pay per view- at google play Y iTunes.

6. Armageddon (1998)



In Armageddon, Bruce Willis worked alongside Liv Tyler and Ben Affleck.

“Willis makes you start a ‘fitito’ with a blown engine”, they would say in the neighborhood, with this more than obvious film, where a meteorite is about to end life on earth and the planet will be destroyed and blah, blah, blah … This great actor manages to make the obvious interesting thanks to a share of charisma and an impressive performance. Common places but… Epic to the teeth!

Available in Star+.

7. Sixth Sense (1999)



Sixth Sense, with the already famous phrase: “I see dead people.”

From the hand of Brucethis film is the rise to international fame of the Indian filmmaker M.Night Shyalaman, a duo that will be repeated in El Protegido and Glass, two films from a trilogy by the director that is already part of the most fanatic’s film libraries. We still remember the phrase of the young Haley Joel saying: “I see dead people”, to complete the ecosystem where the supernatural made up of everyday situations impacts us at every moment and, definitely, surprises us with its final twist.

Available in Star+.

8. The Protected (2000)



The Protected, whose story is completed with the film Glass, from 2019.

This film is the second work of M. Night Shyalaman with Bruce Willis. Shyalaman’s trilogy is completed with Split (2017), where Willis and Glass (2019) do not work, where the original cast of El Protegido reunites almost 20 years later.

The story tells how David Dunn (Bruce Willis), a security guard, becomes the only survivor of a fatal accident and begins to discover the supernatural in his case.

Available in Star+.

9. 16 Streets (2006)



Bruce Willis’ performance in 16 Calles is among his best work.

Although it is not one of the best-known films of Bruce, 16 Calles is one of his strongest performances as a major league actor. On a simple plot of a policeman who must escort a witness who will testify in court over 16 blocks, Willis demonstrates again that he has that “I don’t know what” that shines in every job he takes on. This story highlights two genres that Hollywood loves: extreme action and police.

Available in Paramount+.

10.Glass (2019)



Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Bruce Willis, in the dual role of David Dunn/The Overseer, during a scene from the movie Glass.

This is the third film in the trilogy by director M. Night Shyamalan and serves as a continuation of the first installment, El Protegido, where the character of Willis He found his super power. Almost 20 years later, the director brings together the original cast of El Protegido and celebrates that meeting with this film that ends the story. It is the last of Willis’s most prominent roles.

Available in Star+.