When the Venice Festival was fascist | Culture | D.W.

The Venice Film Festival celebrates its ninetieth anniversary. The city of canals once again dresses up and shines in the spotlight of the film industry. But dark shadows hang over the festival’s origins, dating back to 1932.

Its first president was Giuseppe Volpi, former Finance Minister of the fascist regime of dictator Benito Mussolini. His stated goal was to present the festival as a product of fascism, highlighting its innovative cultural force and enthusiasm for experimentation. “As a spectacle with participation from Hollywood and international audiences, the festival gave the regime an aura of modernity and style,” writes film scholar Marla Stone.

A magnet for the general public

In the year of its inauguration, the festival took place from August 6 to 21, on the terrace of the Excelsior hotel. But soon that place outgrew him and the “Palazzo del Cinema” was built on the Lido in Venice. Already in 1937, 60,000 spectators attended. The presence of many Hollywood stars attracted the general public, who not only wanted to enjoy the films projected against the spectacular Venetian night backdrop, but also to see the actors up close.

This presumed phase of cosmopolitan opening was not to survive the start of the war. From 1938, the prizes for the best foreign films were only awarded to productions from Nazi Germany, an ally of Mussolini. The jury members were no longer independent and the festival became a stage for propaganda. In 1940, Veit Harlan’s anti-Semitic propaganda film “Jud Süß” had its premiere there, and Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi regime’s Propaganda Minister, opened the festival himself. Terrified by what was happening, the French diplomat and historian Philippe Erlanger created another festival, in Cannes.

The German-Italian version

In 1942, what would temporarily be the last edition of the Venice festival took place, meanwhile renamed the German-Italian Film Festival. “That had nothing to do with the original festival anymore,” emphasizes expert Stone. Only films from Germany, Italy and their allies could be shown.

In the Italian film magazines it was praised then that “superficial” Hollywood films were no longer coming and only works by “our own cultured creators” were shown. The United States had boycotted the Venice Festival since 1939, whose main trophy was called “Coppa Mussolini” at the time.

The edition No. 79

Clearly, the Festival has left that past far behind. Already in 1946, a year after the end of the war, it was held again and, since then, it has attracted film creators from all over the world.

This year’s edition, number 79, will open with a Hollywood film: “White Noise”, by American director Noah Baumbach, with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the leading roles.

Actress Julianne Moore chairs the 2022 jury.

Actress Julianne Moore will chair the jury that will deliver the Golden Lion in this edition, which is expected to include figures such as Timothée Chalamet, Sadie Sink, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Ana de Armas, Hugh Jackman and Sigourney Weaver.

