when the neighbor can forbid their presence?

In addition to the classic pets, there are new ones that can be accepted in the condominium. But what are the rules to be respected?

Often the word “animals” is in contrast with “condominium”: how many times have there been problems with your neighbors? In some situations, however, condominiums will no longer be able to object to anything.

Sometimes, when you are looking for a house and you come across a condominium, you find yourself bans that you have to respect. Among the most common is that of owning a pet. Well, such a rule has no more reason to exist since from now on animals can be safely kept. Whoever said it was there Court of Cassationas well as the law 220/2012. We are talking, therefore, of the so-called “Reform of the condominium”.

However, over time not only the laws have changed, but also the animals retained from home. In fact, how many times, even scrolling on applications such as Instagram or Facebook, do you find videos showing the new domestic animals? For example, it is very popular today to have a pet as a little pig. And even the stars follow the trend: first of all, Miley Cyrus. Then there are Parsi Hilton, Dean McDermott with his wife Tori Spelling and many others.

Which animals are allowed in the condominium?

By now, overseas trends seem to have also made their way into the hearts of us Europeans and, specifically, of us Italians. In fact, we are starting to welcome animals other than the classic standards into the house. Of course, many prefer the dog or the cat, but there are those who try to go against the tide by hosting animals that are not seen every day wandering around the rooms of the house. In any case, the animals that can be owned are, in addition to the dog and the cat, also the rabbit, the chinchilla and the Peruvian guinea pig. Among the new ones, the African hedgehog, the gray parrot and the iguana also make their entry. For the latter two, you must have the certificate.

When are you wrong? And when not?

Having pets in the house, especially if you live in an apartment building, means being three times as careful. What does it mean? It means that you have to pay attention to common areas shared with the other condominiums, such as gardens. If you take your dog for a walk in this area, just to take the most classic example, you will need to collect its feces in case it is needed.

On the contrary, no one can stop the dog from barking. Indeed, doing the exact opposite would mean mistreating him. As a result, condominiums will not be able to say anything, especially if the dog owner has tried to avoid such a situation.

When is it forbidden to own a pet in an apartment building?

However, care must be taken when choosing a pet, especially if it is not one of those defined as “typical for home”. The reason? There are animals that are prohibited as they are protected. These, in fact, they are in danger of extinction or they can be dangerous. An example is exotic animals, which can only be owned if you have a certificate of possession.

Anyone who does not respect what has been said, going against the law, will be the protagonist of a series of fines, up to the point of arrest. Some common animals too they cannot be kept in a condominium. The hen is one of them. If you live in the city, having a hen is a danger. Finally, in principle, you cannot own animals if they can be a danger to yourself and your neighbors.