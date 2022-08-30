When does Netflix release the new Ryan Gosling movie?

fans of Ryan Gosling They shouted to the sky, well Netflix revealed the first images of “The Gray Man”the actor’s new film.

“The Gray Man” is a thriller directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

The film stars Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton and Chris Evans; In addition to being produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi serve as producers.

According to the official synopsis, “The Gray Man” is the CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six.

“After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now is chased around the world by his former partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him. But he has the help of agent Dani Miranda… and he is going to need it,” he adds.

“The Gray Man” will be released on Netflix next July 14 in theaters and on 22 of the same month on Netflix.

First images of THE GRAY MAN. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in the latest thriller from the Russo brothers. It will arrive on Netflix on July 22. pic.twitter.com/SAqf0LMFsR – Popcorn (@palomitadmaiz_) April 26, 2022

