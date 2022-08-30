when and where to watch the series that Netflix removed from its catalog

“That ’70s Show” return to transmission after leaving netflix. Premiering in 1998, the sitcom ran on Fox for eight seasons before ending in 2006. Starring Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama and Mila Kunis, the popular drama follows Eric and his circle of friends as they navigate their teenage years in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Following the massive success of the series, Fox premiered the spin-off series, “That ’80s Show.” Starring Glenn Howerton, Tinsley Grimes, Eddie Shin and Chyler Leigh; but it was unsuccessful and lasted 13 seasons. However, fans of “That ’70s Show” were able to continue enjoying the story as Netflix made all eight seasons available. Then, in 2020, amid changes, fiction abruptly left the platform. Now, the period comedy has found a new home.

When and where to see “That ’70s Show”?

According to TVLine “That ’70s Show” will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Thursday September 1. The series will reportedly be viewable on Peacock’s Premium and Premium Plus plans, which are priced at $4.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively.

The series will join other popular sitcoms only available on Peacock, including “Friends,” “Parks and Rec,” “The Office” and “Everybody Love Raymond.”

Now, fans of the series will have a chance to catch up on the misadventures of the titular basement crew ahead of the upcoming sequel series, “That ’90s Show,” coming to Netflix soon, which centers on Leia. Forman (Callie Haverda), Eric and Donna’s daughter, while spending her summer vacation with her grandparents Kitty (Donna Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith).

It’s worth noting that Netflix’s loss of the rights to “That ’70s Show” was considered one of the company’s biggest, given that it was the third most-watched sitcom on the streaming service. However, the streaming platform has made a good investment by ordering “That ’90s Show” as an original series.