What to watch today on TV? Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | TV

12.50 / The 2

‘Seek your shelter’

Run For Cover. United States, 1955 (98 minutes). Director: Nicholas Ray. Cast: James Cagney, Viveca Lindfors, John Derek, Jean Hersholt.

Between two icons like johnnyguitar Y rebel without a cause, Nicholas Ray shot Find your shelter. It is not convenient that the brilliance of the first two titles eclipse this memorable western in which Ray once again addresses his essential themes: injustice and vital bitterness. James Cagney magnifies his character in this film as passionate as it is hopeless that shows a director who films to an open grave. Jean-Luc Godard said it in his day: “Nicholas Ray is cinema”.

4:00 p.m. / Comedy Central

‘The prince of Egypt’

The Prince of Egypt. USA, 1998 (90 minutes). Direction: Brenda Chapman and Simon Wells.

after the wonderful Antz, Spielberg’s DreamWorks was struggling with Disney films, which in 1998 were stomping in alliance with Pixar. the prince of egypt recovers the aura of the old biblical films to recreate the story of Moses, and is supported by digital animation, although its dramatic development is weaker than usual.

17.20 / TCM

‘gilda’

USA, 1946 (109 minutes). Director: Charles Vidor. Cast: Rita Hayworth, Glenn Ford, George McReady.

As a cinematographic and sociological myth in Spain, Gilda It is too far away for the younger fans. Now you can appreciate, far from false controversies, a film full of the unrepeatable American film noir of the forties, which had actors such as Glenn Ford and Rita Hayworth and directors of the stature of Charles Vidor, who was never considered one of the great, but who knows how to orchestrate a staging in which the camera is always located in the exact place. To round off the play, the exceptional photography of him is carried out by the great Rudolph Maté, later director of more than 30 films, including many masterpieces.

19.40 / Movistar Drama

‘The oath’

The Pledge. United States, 2001 (118 minutes). Director: Sean Penn. Cast: Jack Nicholson, Benicio del Toro, Aaron Eckhart.

A detective takes on his last case before retirement. He will be involved in an intrigue as twisted as it is turbulent, which will force him to rethink his existence. Sean Penn’s third film as director picks up an old story by Friedrich Dürrenmatt, which gave rise to the memorable the bait, directed by Ladislao Vajda in 1958. In the hands of the American director, it becomes an absorbing thriller that abounds in unhealthy elements, grounded in an extraordinary work by Jack Nicholson.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Last Gunslinger’

The Shooter. USA, 1976 (100 minutes). Director: Don Siegel. Cast: John Wayne, James Stewart, Lauren Bacall.

This endearing revision of the western codes, which was John Wayne’s cinematographic testament, becomes a hymn to a cinema that disappeared along with the figure of “the Duke”. The work captivates from the beginning, a beautiful prologue that selects shots from the most representative films of the actor.

22.30 / The Sixth

Double installment of the ‘Six’ series

The plots of the series Six portray the adventures of the ‘SEAL Team Six’, an elite unit of the US Armed Forces specializing in anti-terrorist activities. Tonight’s two episodes chronicle how the team finds themselves surrounded by the enemy as they try to find Michael and the prince.

22.30 / DMAX

large abandoned structures

the documentary series abandoned engineering begins his seventh season with a trip to Bangkok, where he will enter a luxurious skyscraper that has now become a ghost tower. Additionally, the series will uncover the abandoned interior of a palace in Babylon built by the persecuted and executed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

22.50 / Four

More conflicts for the agents of ‘9-1-1′

Both tonight’s episodes of 9-1-1 They put the emergency forces of Los Angeles in a bind. Athena will have to investigate together with Buck the case of a missing woman, last seen in a casino. Also, Josh remembers an emergency from 2006, an event that led him to become a member of 911. On the other hand, after the death of a famous writer of mystery novels, a multitude of people rush through the city to hunt for the presumed treasure left by the author.

23.00 / AXN White

‘Source’

Inception. USA, 2010 (150 m.). Dir.: Christopher Nolan. Int.: Leonardo DiCaprio, Marion Cotillard, Elliott Page, Joseph Gordon-Lewitt, Lukas Haas, Michael Caine.

Christopher Nolan proposes a convoluted intrigue that delves into the world of dreams, in which some individuals can penetrate to appropriate the subconscious of others. Far from creating dreamlike universes, the director strives to make the interior of dreams a realistic place, with its own rules, yes, but completely recognizable. Also, Source accumulate shocking sequences, play with different narrative levels and speed up its plot until it reaches an overwhelming climax.

23.45 / Movistar Classics

‘The fabulous world of the circus’

USA, 1964 (132 minutes). Director: Henry Hathaway. Cast: John Wayne, Claudia Cardinale, Rita Hayworth.

Samuel Bronston sponsors a blockbuster in which Henry Hathaway dives into the interiors of the circus world. This is an example of the work of classic Hollywood directors: the film, of course, worships the show, but Hathaway dedicates his efforts to rigorously managing his characters, while creating sequences of undoubted dramatic power and braiding the plots of the story with singular skill. On the other hand, the presence in the script of a teacher like Ben Hetch is quite an endorsement.

23.50 / The 2

‘Command to the sun’, from Huesca to La Roja

reporters from Command to the sun they travel to the Pyrenees of Huesca to camp on the shores of a glacier, fly on the longest double zip-line in Europe and visit the Lanuza reservoir. Later on, they will arrive in Anguiano, in La Rioja, where they will witness a festival that leads their young people to dance on 50-centimeter stilts and will spend a day rafting in the Iregua River, in a whitewater descent.

