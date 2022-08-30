What is the catchphrase of summer 2022? We try too! Here is the chart with 30 songs – Radiomusik music, concerts and radio news





Today we tried to make a game in which no one is trying their hand at this time: try to choose the piece that best represents summer 2022. And this happens one day before the catchphrase emerges from the final evening of theRTL Power Hits Estate.

It should be noted that the choice of the songs and that of the various placements took place in a completely subjective and arbitrary way. Also for this reason, there is nothing scientifically incontrovertible,

Summer 2022 hit: the ranking

30. The exception – Madame

29. Being free – Coez

28. La Ola – Gianni Morandi

27. Pare – Ghali feat. Madame

26. Caramel – Rocco Hunt feat. Elettra Lamborghini and Lola Indigo

25. People – Kungs, The Knocks

24. Solo para ti – Alvaro Soler, Topic

23. Break my soul – Beyoncé

22. Stay with me – Calvin Harris feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell

21. About damn time – Lizzo

20. Sharks – Imagine Dragons

19. PamPamPamPamPamPamPamPam – Irama

18. Superstar – Darin

17. Supermodel – Maneskin

16. Bubble – Takagi & Ketra feat. Thasup and Salmo

15. Camera 209 – Alessandra Amoroso feat. DB Boulevard

14. Potion – Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug

13. It’s raining in the disco – Tommaso Paradiso

12. No stress – Marco Mengoni

11. Stars – Fabri Fibra, Maurizio Carucci

10. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta

9. Diva – The List Representative

8. Litoranea – Elisa, Matilda De Angelis

7. Sensitive to summer – Jovanotti

6. Bolero – Baby K. feat. Mika

5. Tribal – Elodie

4. La dolce vita – Fedez, Tananai, Mara Sattei

Summer 2022 hit: the podium

3. Young Wannabe – Nuclear Tactical Penguins

2. Tropicana – Boomdabash, Annalisa

1. Hula-hoop – Carl Brave, Noemi.

Stefano Beccacece (On Twitter @Cecegol)