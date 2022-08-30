What is the catchphrase of summer 2022? We try too! Here is the chart with 30 songs – Radiomusik music, concerts and radio news
Today we tried to make a game in which no one is trying their hand at this time: try to choose the piece that best represents summer 2022. And this happens one day before the catchphrase emerges from the final evening of theRTL Power Hits Estate.
It should be noted that the choice of the songs and that of the various placements took place in a completely subjective and arbitrary way. Also for this reason, there is nothing scientifically incontrovertible,
Summer 2022 hit: the ranking
30. The exception – Madame
29. Being free – Coez
28. La Ola – Gianni Morandi
27. Pare – Ghali feat. Madame
26. Caramel – Rocco Hunt feat. Elettra Lamborghini and Lola Indigo
25. People – Kungs, The Knocks
24. Solo para ti – Alvaro Soler, Topic
23. Break my soul – Beyoncé
22. Stay with me – Calvin Harris feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell
21. About damn time – Lizzo
20. Sharks – Imagine Dragons
19. PamPamPamPamPamPamPamPam – Irama
18. Superstar – Darin
17. Supermodel – Maneskin
16. Bubble – Takagi & Ketra feat. Thasup and Salmo
15. Camera 209 – Alessandra Amoroso feat. DB Boulevard
14. Potion – Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug
13. It’s raining in the disco – Tommaso Paradiso
12. No stress – Marco Mengoni
11. Stars – Fabri Fibra, Maurizio Carucci
10. Don’t you worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta
9. Diva – The List Representative
8. Litoranea – Elisa, Matilda De Angelis
7. Sensitive to summer – Jovanotti
6. Bolero – Baby K. feat. Mika
5. Tribal – Elodie
4. La dolce vita – Fedez, Tananai, Mara Sattei
Summer 2022 hit: the podium
3. Young Wannabe – Nuclear Tactical Penguins
2. Tropicana – Boomdabash, Annalisa
1. Hula-hoop – Carl Brave, Noemi.
Stefano Beccacece (On Twitter @Cecegol)