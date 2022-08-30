What does the butterfly tattoo that Harry Styles wears in the middle of his chest mean?

Harry Styles shows off his bare torso rolling stone. The 28-year-old singer poses on the cover of the famous magazine’s September issue and in the photos of the report he reveals some of his most famous tattoos, including drawing of a butterfly that decorates the center of his chest.

He hides it, however, in Don’t worry darling (Do not worry dear), the new movie Olivia Wilde in which a love lives with Florence Pugh and that arrives at the cinema on September 23, 2022. In the trailer for the film, the 28-year-old singer appears without a shirt but none of his drawings are seen. He hides these signs of identity to travel to the 50s, the time in which the film is set.

What does Harry Styles butterfly tattoo mean?

Without a doubt, tattoos are part of the identity of Harry Styles, specifically the butterfly that he has been carrying since he was 19 years old in the center of the chest.

It was made in March 2013 and supposedly symbolizes a transformation process.

It is a drawing of Liam Sparksauthor of other Styles tattoos, who made this drawing in 2010 inspired by the movie Papillon. Its protagonist sports a similar drawing in the center of his chest.

“We started with a butterfly on her torso based on an old french prison tattoo inspired by Papillon“, Sparkles explained in an interview. “Traditionally, this would mean that the wearer is a thief, something to do with the double meaning of ‘Je Vole,’ which translates to Robbery and Flight. Then we did more French criminal-inspired pieces, like shaking hands (in the left arm), and laurel wreaths on both sides of his stomach”.

Harry Styles not the only member of one directon who has tattoos inspired by the movie. His former partner Louis Tomlinson also has two drawings based on the 1973 film: a poker card on his wrist and a skull. Henri, the protagonist of the film, also wore these drawings.