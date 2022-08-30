what does it mean to give this title

Academic degrees usually cause admiration for those who receive them, since they usually represent an honorary title, but What does it mean be awarded a Honorary Doctorate artists or personalities other than academics.

Singer-songwriter Aleks Syntek recently received a Honorary Doctorate by an international institution, which generated from congratulations to criticism.

However the Honorary Doctorate It is not only awarded to people dedicated to academia, but to those whose profession stands out and benefits society, whether from the academic field, but also from altruism and the arts.

The Honorary Doctorate It is granted by an educational institution such as universities, but also by organizations in some field. Each institution defines how and to whom the award is granted.

Doctor Honoris Causa.



Celebrities with an Honorary Doctorate

It was recently announced that UNAM will give the Honorary Doctorate a

William of the Bull

for his “exceptional merits”.

This title has also been received by celebrities, politicians, drivers, among other personalities who do not necessarily stand out in the academy.

It was a pleasure to coincide with such wonderful human beings and social fighters @DrJMMireles and @mijisoficialCongratulations on such well-deserved recognition, your great social work will make our nation greater. pic.twitter.com/tn6xGGwWuQ – Hilda Luis (@HildaLuisOaxaca) September 29, 2018

In addition to Aleks Syntek, other artists who have received the Doctor Honoris Causa swith the host Laura Bozzo; the well-known “ghostbusters”, Carlos Trejo; Jorge “Coque” Muniz, the singer and host Tatiana; even “El Mijis” also received a Honorary Doctorate by the Ibero-American Doctoral Claustro, for his work to combat discrimination and addictions in San Luis Potosí.

At an international level, it was also received by the rapper Kanye West, from the Chicago School of Arts and the musician Ed Sheeran, from the University Campus Suffolk, in England; actress Meryl Streep, Ben Afleck, Taylor Swift, tennis player Rafael Nadal, among other celebrities.

So the Honorary Doctorate They are not only awarded to people dedicated to the academy, but to those who stand out for their profession in some field, so it will not be uncommon to see more famous people with toga, cape and cap.