What are the 4 rules that Christopher Nolan imposes on his set

The film directors of Hollywood They are usually well known for their strict shooting mechanisms. When it comes to completing a production, there are certain forms that are clarified for both the actors and the technical team and thus become unbreakable rules that facilitate coexistence. One of those that has become well known for its way of rolling is David Fincherwho is known for the number of times he usually repeats a take.

But if we have to talk about a director who is very strict with his technical team, that is Christopher Nolan. The director behind films like memento, interstellar and the trilogy of Batman who starred Christian bale He is very clear about how to approach his projects. For this reason, before starting to film, he establishes four rules that his subordinates cannot ignore and must strictly respect in order to achieve a suitable work environment and obtain the desired results.

Cameraman Bob Gorelickwho was part of the production team of Dark Knightthe second film in the trilogy of Batman of Christopher Nolantalked with Look who I found about how are the shootings of the hand of this director. In the talk, he said that although these four points are quite important for the director and must be fulfilled, he does not mean that they cannot be omitted during a production. That yes, to be able to do it it is necessary to be outside the set, that for Nolan it is a place “sacred”according to account Gorelick.

Bob Gorelick explained that during a filming of any movie of Christopher Nolan crew members are not allowed to eat, sit, or use cell phones while on set. Furthermore, he revealed that those members who want to address the actors on set should preferably do so through the director himself. In this regard, he stressed that Nolan he is the first to comply with the rules that he establishes and that during his filming he never sits, uses the cell phone or eats on set.

+The other director who is also very strict on the set

Christopher Nolan he is not the only one who usually establishes very strict rules when filming a movie. There is another renowned filmmaker, Zack Snyder, which has very similar policies. In an interview he gave on the podcast The Playlist’s Fourth WallDirector of League of Justice confessed that during the filming of army of the dead he forbade the use of the chairs and no one could sit down. “The nice thing is that it becomes very intimate. I can talk to the actors there, I’m not behind a monitor on the other side of the room. It was definitely the most committed film I’ve ever been making.”he pointed.