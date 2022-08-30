Wedding in chess, Chess.com buys the world champion site

In the wake of the almost unexpected global success in scope that Netflix caught in 2020 with the 7-episode miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit”, the chess they are experiencing a truly new golden age.

The newfound charm of the 64 boxes is also reflected in the business world, front on which one of the cult sites of the discipline, chess.comannounced that he had submitted an offer – accepted – to merge with the portal Pmgvalued 82 million dollars. Pmg is nothing more than the acronym for playmagnusgroup.comthat is the platform that belongs to the reigning world champion (outgoing, since “due to lack of motivation”, as he himself recently declared, he will not defend the crown he holds, effectively losing it), the 31-year-old Norwegian Magnus Carlsen which has led the planetary ranking continuously since 2011.

It is well known that the portal of the world chess champion has been revising its ambitions for some time. At the beginning of the year, for example, some members of the Pmg staff had been fired and one of the main sites controlled, Chess24, had cut the tournament comments in French and German, keeping only those in English and Spanish. An unequivocal sign that having made high-level commentators available to follow the main international tournaments step by step has not generated a growth in subscribers – and therefore in profits – in line with expectations.

Accounts of the second quarter in chiaroscuro

At the consolidated level, second quarter operating revenues increased from $ 5.1 million to $ 5.9 million, while operating expenses decreased from $ 10.1 million to 9.5 million. Negative EBIT then improved to 3.58 million compared to 5.02 million in June 2021. The last line of the income statement instead shows a loss of 1.2 million, down from -5.18 million which closed the second quarter of last year. On a half-yearly basis, subscribers who pay a monthly fee fell by 5% on a trend basis to 57.3 million, while arppu (the monthly average of revenues per single subscriber user) dropped to $ 19 from $ 22. communicated at the end of 2021.

The speculative appeal boosted the stock

Even on the Norwegian stock exchange, where the stock has been listed since October 2020, the medium-distance trend describes a slow and inexorable erosion of value from 21.5 crowns on 27 September 2021 to 8.12 crowns in mid-July. only to resume force in the last month, in the wake of the rumors of the possible sale which finally materialized in the past few hours and which brought the shares back to trading around 12.7 crowns, for a total capitalization of around 780 million. Among the qualified shareholders of the group present in the capital are among others Goldman Sachs (8.5%), Ubs (6.22%) e State Street (1.79%).

“We firmly believe that chess is a growing market and we are convinced that we have the right people, products and services to guarantee us exceptional growth over time”, said the CEO of Pmg a few days ago. Andreas Thome, commenting on the accounts for the period. (All rights reserved)