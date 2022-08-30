Vitae Global: the Gospel communicated through entertainment

Luis Quinelli, president of this foundation born in Argentina and supported by Pope Francis, promotes dialogue and the “culture of encounter” through high-quality media content. He listens to the entire interview.

Felipe Herrera-Espaliat, Vatican City

What began ten years ago in Argentina as a commitment to promote Christian values ​​through the entertainment industry, today is a reality that has reached the Vatican, attracting not only the support of Pope Francis, but also renowned artists such as Denzel Washington. , Patricia Heaton, Eduardo Verástegui and Andrea Bocelli. It is the Vitae Global Foundation, created by the marriage of Luis Quinelli and Jessica Siniscalchi. “We founded it with my wife with the idea and with the call in our hearts to transmit God’s message through the media and in the entertainment industry, which has so much influence on each of us. We know that it does not show reality, but also creates reality in some way in our minds, hearts and spirits”, says Quinelli.

This foundation, which has already spread its productions throughout Latin America and is now seeking to take the step internationally, works basically as a producer of television series, movies, festivals and music. "We have been able to demonstrate that content can be made with values ​​that work, that is, that have that they have rating, that they have reach over the people", he assures. One of his biggest successes has been "El Secreto de los Rossi", a series that narrates the vicissitudes of a family that manages a party hall. (Watch the trailer) In Argentina it was broadcast on prime and obtained an excellent audience level.









Thus, they have advanced fulfilling their main mission, which is to communicate the universal values ​​of the Gospel such as love, family and, urgently today, “the culture of encounter” promoted by Pope Francis. “It is difficult for us to dialogue, there is a lot of polarization, a lot of fighting, a lot of conflict, and the meeting is an important value for us,” explains Quinelli. It does so on the eve of the Primera Vitae Summit, a meeting in which prominent actors, singers and other artists from various backgrounds will meet at the Vatican to seek ways to deepen efforts to fertilize the entertainment industry and the media with Christian values. It has been the Holy Father himself who has helped them to establish the network of contacts, since in June 2017 they had the opportunity to personally present the project to him and the Pontiff immediately supported them. He will also do so during this Vatican event, where he will attend personally and offer a new word of encouragement.