Video game scenarios that you can find in Italy

The presence of a country in movies and television series can be applied to the beauty or the social or cultural importance of its surroundings. The same thing happens in video games, which have become a high-value tourist showcase. With a growing consumption of this activity, cities that are scenarios for scenes or complete games developed for video consoles, mobile phones or computers thus find an important speaker for diffusion. More and more fans carry out tourism associated with this idea. The travel to Italia with Greca can include a visit to these stages that are so popular in the gaming sector.

There are many video games set in the Italian country and they correspond to very different themes. In the sporting field, the motor acquires a capital importance in this area of ​​Europe. Both in the car modality, recreated by the World Rally Championship, and in motorcycling, where Moto GP is predominant, the appearance of Italian circuits is very frequent. The Autodromo del Mugello has hosted the Motorcycle World Championship since 1994 and is one of the referents of this sport. It can be known with all kinds of details in the different versions of the game. Like the Monza Circuit, associated with Formula 1, which has also been the setting for many film projects.

The most popular car race

The latest version of the crazy racing game ‘Fast & Furious’ It also covers corners of Italy, specifically its capital Rome, whose cobbled streets and historical monuments become the best setting for cars to show their full potential. Popular actor Vin Diesel he recorded there some scenes of the series that gives name and value to the video game. The popularity of this movie converted to the video console is such that the number of users who want to travel to italy from mexico to see these scenarios. The action-adventure format is another example of a work set in Italy and is clearly seen in the different editions of ‘Assassin’s Creed’a story of lonely citizens and assassins contextualized in some historical episodes. Travel to Italy and making a stop in Florence, Genoa, Rome, San Gimignano or Capua, located to the south, near Naples, means approaching some of the best-known points that appear in this video game saga. The Hitman brand, a special agent who must solve cases, or the classic Battlefield, a game set in the First and Second World Wars, also find many of their scenarios in places in Italy.