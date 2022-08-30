USA Network would be very pleased with the recent changes in WWE programming

The recent changes that have occurred in WWE under the new administration have also had an impact on the company’s television programming, directed by the company’s new creative chief, Triple H. Changes that have not only been to the liking of fans, but also of the USA Network, home of Monday Night Raw and NXT.

The data leaves no doubt. The audience ratings of the WWE red mark increased markedly the first week with Triple H at the helm, after Vince McMahon left the company. In this particular case, Monday Night Raw exceeded 2.2 million viewers, which was the highest audience data in more than two years.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select has reached out to various sources at USA Network and Universal for their thoughts on these changes, and the viewership growth that has accompanied them. In this sense, a veteran employee who has worked alongside the WWE project pointed out that this was more in line with the numbers that the company expected to achieve when they extended the Monday Night Raw agreement, but that the pandemic changed “everything”.

This same source reiterated that they had never imagined a scenario where Raw was below 2 million viewers on non-holiday days, let alone consistently. In addition, he indicated that “the next few weeks would be the real test, but the results of the first Monday had me personally very excited.” The source also confessed that at one point they also did not expect Raw to be above 2 million viewers again on a regular basissomething that happened in August.

Another Universal source who claimed to be more up to date with the world of professional wrestling noted that personally they did not expect the changes to be so drastic, but that the noise that was generated around the show cannot be discussed. Furthermore, he indicated that they expected that the numbers of Smackdown on Fox would also increase noticeablynoting that they even hoped it would top the show’s huge audience when McMahon appeared on television after the first article on the show surfaced. Wall Street Journal.

The outlet also asked USA Network sources about the direction of the show and the content itself. One of the sources stated that she, personally, has seen the show as a more regular date, noting that it felt more natural and that there are more talks about the show within the company than there have been since his new rights deal began.

On the present and future of the relationship between WWE and USA Network

Finally, a former USA Network employee indicated that the relationship between WWE and USA Network has long been an easy and business relationship. However, he confessed that many in the company were happy to see the creative changes implemented in August after Triple H took over that part of the business. The same source indicated that would be surprised if USA didn’t make a move to revamp WWE’s programming next year, when negotiations are likely to beginand believes that WWE has put itself in an even better position in the last month in that regard.

