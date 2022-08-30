US Open | Even ‘Wolverine’ went to see Serena Williams’ game; several celebrities attended

Thousands of fans packed the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and all because Serena Williams was playing, who was making her debut at the US Open 2022 and it could be her last game.

Tickets were sold out for the crucial duel against Serbian tennis player Danka Kovinic and no one wanted to be watching the match on television. However, few were lucky, including several stars of sports and American entertainment.

One of the most photographed was Australian actor Hugh Jackman, remembered for playing the X-Men superhero, Wolverine, who was caught with a smile when he was exposed on the general screen of the stadium. Another famous Hollywood actor who was in New York was Anthony Anderson, known for starring in films like Transformers or the award-winning ‘The Departed’, directed by Martin Scorsese.

A former athlete who was present at the stadium was boxing legend Mike Tyson who looks great at 56 years of age. The comedian Queen Latifah, official presenter of the US Open and fan of Serena was also in the front row to witness the historic meeting that made official the start of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Also present were the former president of the United States, Bill Clinton, the actress and comedian Rebel Wilson, the model Bella Hadid and the prestigious director Spike Lee, among other celebrities.

Bill Clinton at Serena Williams’ match at the US Open 2022 – Photo: AFP / Al Bello

Everyone wanted to witness firsthand what could have meant the end of Serena’s sports career, which she always referred to after winning her match. “It is a very difficult decision. When you love something so much, it is very difficult to leave it, ”she acknowledged excitedly.

“I have been deciding what to do (….) Now is the time, I have a family and there are other episodes in life. I call it evolution,” she stated. “It’s like a Serena 2.0. I will continue to do crazy things, I will continue to be intense. I will continue to be present. But I am looking forward to waking up and not having to run to a tennis court,” she added.

One month after her 41st birthday, Serena hinted that she will retire after her participation in this US Open, a tournament in which she became known in 1999 with her first Grand Slam title at the age of 19. After his victory, he kept the ambiguity before the press regarding the exact moment when he will say goodbye. “I’ve been pretty vague about it, haven’t I? I’m going to keep it up because you never know,” she declared.

Manager Spike Lee at Serena Williams’ match at the US Open 2022 – Photo: AFP / Elsa

Serena also walked out onto the court thinking it was her last match and dressed for the occasion. The athlete she wore a dress of the Nike brand, black, encrusted with diamonds, made of six layers, which represented the six championships won in New York.

To match her glamorous dress, Williams wore tennis shoes that had solid gold laces on their laces, in addition to wearing an encrusted diamond, which was in keeping with the 400 that she had hand-encrusted on her dress. His daughter was not far behind. Olimpia, 4 years old, also wore a black dress like her mother and wore the braids that were reminiscent of those used by Serena when she won her first US Open in 1999. Without a doubt, a night full of tennis, glamor and fashion.