Uncharted 4 Prime 1 Studio

The company Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce to all passionate gamers and collectors the arrival of a new proposal dedicated to the last chapter of the epic saga of Nathan Drake. For the Ultimate Premium Masterline, his statue dedicated to Uncharted 4 from Prime 1 Studio is made in scale 1: 4. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s find out all the details together!

The statue from Uncharted 4 from Prime 1 Studio

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End it has achieved enormous success from both critics and gamers from all over the world. In fact, this chapter had the highest number of sales in the entire Uncharted series!

Photo: © Prime 1 Studio

Precisely to celebrate this important result, a very high level collector’s item signed by Prime 1 Studio, a company known among collectors for its magnificent productions, arrives on the market. Are you ready to bring some of Nathan Drake’s treasure-hunting adventure into your home?

In this exciting 27-inch tall statue, Prime 1 Studio artists pose a Nathan Drake in action pose. From the images we can in fact see the character hanging from a wooden beam, holding a gun close to firing the shot in the barrel.

The details dedicated to the chapter

Nathan Drake began his life as a globetrotter, treasure hunter with his brother Sam. Together since adolescence, they have pursued Libertalia’s treasure, which they finally find in the game. The Art Studio that produced the statue took full advantage of the video game design when creating this magnificent figure! The effects of atmospheric agents, dirt, come to life thanks to a finely crafted paint. The base of the Nathan Drake statue reproduces a Libertalia-themed environment, full of vegetation, ancient walls and the corpses of jailed pirates!

Photo: © Prime 1 Studio

Release date and price

The statue from Uncharted 4 from Prime 1 Studio is currently available for pre-order on the official website at the price of $ 1,299.00. For more images or information, please refer to the official product page.

The Uncharted movie you can finally find it also available on the Netflix video streaming platform!