UAdeC School of Medicine achieves federal certification of its educational offer

The director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuila (UAdeC) Saltillo Unit, Jesús Ángel Padilla Gámez, reported that the institution in his charge obtained the Favorable Technical Opinion certification issued by the Ministry of Health at the federal level, thanks to the comprehensive quality of its educational offer.

In his words, this distinction represents a great achievement for the Faculty, since it had not been renewed in the last seven years, while specifying that to obtain it, schemes such as academic preparation of its teaching staff, curriculum and extracurricular programs were evaluated. , to name a few.

«This Thursday we will be in Mexico City collecting, before the Ministry of Health, the Favorable Technical Opinion. This is a document that empowers medical schools and faculties to offer the degree and all the requirements have been met », he mentioned this Tuesday in an interview with The Herald of Saltillo.

“It is a guarantee of the endorsement of the Ministry of Health towards our ability to train doctors. Once we have this document in hand, we will speed up to meet the requirements that the reaccreditation program sets for us and try to continue maintaining our Faculty at the best levels », he deepened.

Finally, the physical health professional also pointed out that, by having the Favorable Technical Opinion, the Faculty strengthens the guarantee that its graduates are highly trained professionals for the performance of their professional work.

"This is a very important document and after hard work it has been achieved by the Ministry of Health at the federal level. It is a set of data that seeks, from a technical point of view, to guarantee the quality of the provision of the educational service so that the student, who completes the degree in our Faculty, has the minimum essential for the exercise of the profession," he stated.