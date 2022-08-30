Turn your room into a starry sky with this projector on sale

A 3-in-1 projector to improve your sleeping hours. (Photo: Getty)

Do you remember those times when to turn the ceiling of your room into a starry sky you had to glue the stars that glowed in the dark one by one? That cumbersome task has gone out of style thanks to a machine that can project all sorts of celestial scenes over your head, without the need for a ladder. It even has an option to add white noise, so it’s perfect for lulling yourself to sleep. And right now, this wonderful device is on sale at Amazon for just $39 with a coupon from the page.

Rossetta star projector. (Photo: Amazon)

$39 $59 at amazon

This 3-in-1 star projector also projects the Northern Lights and features a Bluetooth speaker and white noise machine. Projects a Northern Lights effect with 16 colors and skies with moving stars to create a relaxing atmosphere with soft background music. If you want to take advantage of the discount, be sure to click on the coupon on the page.

This little beauty has over 4,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, including one that stated it’s “perfect for the bedroom, media room, or home theater.” An uncle placed this projector in his nieces bedroom and said “they love it as they are afraid of the dark”. He added that the sounds help him sleep just as well as the girls.

In contrast, another shopper had mixed feelings, but enjoyed the overall experience: “The colors and color scheme options are just gorgeous… The undulating flow of the Northern Lights is soothing and looks very natural. I really like the sound characteristics. I prefer the sound of the flowing stream… Haha, I think this small portable and compact machine with light and sound perfectly meets my needs.”

Relaxing music and a beautiful cosmic scene: what more could you ask for at bedtime? (Photo: Rossetta)

Decorate your room with these lights for a starry sky. (Photo: Amazon)

The consensus? Customers say that the Rossetta star projector is better than they expected. Another shared: “I bought it for my daughter to use as a night light but ended up using it in my bedroom. It has so many cool colors and features.” Without a doubt, we agree that it is one of those things that you did not know you needed until you use it. Then you can’t live without it!

