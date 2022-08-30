Tonight on TV on Tuesday 30 August, on Italia 1 there is Fast and Furious. The plot and the cast of the film – Corriere dell’Umbria





The great cinema is back on Italia Uno: tonight, Tuesday 30 August, it is there in prime time Fast and Furious, the film directed by Rob Cohen that sees the couple, who later became iconic, for the first time together, formed by Vin Diesel, in the role of Dominic Toretto, and Paul Walker, in that of Brian O’Conner.





THE PLOT

On the streets of Los Angeles, fans of engines and speed compete in clandestine races, racing on cars with flaming hulls and nitrous oxide-pumped fuels. Assigned to investigate a clan of robbers who steal racing trucks, young agent Brian O’Conner goes undercover in the world of illegal racing by making contact with beefy Dominic Toretto, an expert mechanic and exceptional driver. After losing a race against him, Brian manages to rescue him from the police and from that moment the doors of Toretto’s garage and family open for him, where not everyone is really willing to welcome him. But between Brian and Dom, slowly, the plans are reversed and in the end it will be thanks to the policeman if the clandestine pilot manages to escape from capture. There are many curiosities about the film. In a scene at Toretto’s house, for a few seconds, some scenes from the film Dragon – The Story of Bruce Lee, a 1993 film shot by Rob Cohen himself, are seen scrolling on the television in the living room. The director also appears in a cameo as a pizza boy. Paul Walker and Matt Schulze meticulously choreographed the scene of the fight outside the grocery store, only to realize that – once shot – it didn’t work. The two actors then decided to improvise it and that version is the one mounted in the film. Finally, while filming, Vin Diesel accidentally broke a stuntman’s nose.





THE CAST

The protagonists of the story are Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Matt Schulze.



