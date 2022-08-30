to star in ‘House of Spoils’ alongside Ariana DeBose

It seems that at the moment barbie ferrera it will not take its toll on having abandoned euphoria. The actress became known in the popular HBO series, but she is dissatisfied with the little prominence towards which she has derived her character from Kat Henandezdecided to leave the show created by Sam Levinson and will not be in the third season. However, viewers will be able to continue enjoying Ferreira’s talent in the future, thanks to titles such as House of Spoils.

The film marks an important collaboration between horror label Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video and will pair Ferreira with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, the actress who played Anita in the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg. From the company founded by Jeff Bezos, the film director of the company Julie Rapaport, showed her joy at the time of her being able to count on DeBose: “Combining her exciting script with Ariana’s incredible talent is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to the screen and to our customers around the world.” The production of House of spoils is scheduled to start next fall, although an official date for its premiere on Prime Video has not yet been announced.

Apart from euphoriaBarbie Ferreira has already participated in other relevant productions such as unpregnant and Jordan Peele’s latest work, nope. DeBose, before the statuette he was in Hamilton and has appeared in the last season of Westworld. In the future, he will join the trend of superheroes playing Calypso in the spin-off of kraven the hunter which will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The synopsis of House of Spoils follow to a chef played by DeBose, which has just opened its first restaurant. It is located on a remote estate, and while she tries to manage the new business, she must deal with debts and the spirit of the former owner of the place, who threatens to sabotage her. Directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (take down the man), it is one of the most relevant proposals from Amazon for 2023, taking into account the names that occupy the cast. The producers Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold from Blumhouse Television were excited to have the talent of those involved: “We are excited to see Ariana’s bold and energetic fresh energy that earned her an Oscar in a role that is completely different, as well as having the talented film crew of Bridget and Danielle, the talent in front of and behind the camera is exceptional.” ”.