Thor: Love and Thunder arrive in IMAX format at Disney + in September

Marvel Studios is a content publishing machine. We live in a constant rain of superhero series and movies that of course is far from over. Right now we are enjoying She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk weekly, with a new episode every Thursday on Disney+, and the platform is now preparing to receive the latest God of Thunder feature film: Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi’s film was not very well received by critics, in fact it is one of the worst rated and even made Thor: Dark World was well appreciated, but It is still a fast-paced comedy that is worth it. And the best thing is that it will also premiere in IMAX.

This format orIt offers a gain of 26% of the image compared to the version seen in the rest of the cinemas. In other words, we can see it at home in a ratio of 1.90:1, which translates into better quality and therefore an even more complete experience, always bearing in mind that at home we cannot enjoy the magic of a cinema. and its powerful sound. Thor: Love and Thunder joins 15 other Marvel feature films that are available in IMAX on Disney+:

What movies does Marvel have available in IMAX?

Hombre de Hierro

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain America: Civil War

Civil War Doctor Strange

Thor: ragnarok

ragnarok Black Panther

avengers: infinity war

infinity war Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

avengers: end game

end game Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Eternals

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In our review, even though we put some negative points on it, we ended up saying that “Thor: Love and Thunder is for those who were satisfied with Thor: Ragnarök and want to see the God of Thunder in his most comical and wild form”. Next September 8th we have an appointment to meet again with Chris Hemsworth and company. On November 11 it will be released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters.