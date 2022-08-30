This will cost the new Netflix plan with four minutes of advertising for every hour

Netflix plans to present its new subscription modality with advertising for a estimated price between 7 and 9 dollars per month (140 and 180 pesos, respectively), as published by Bloomberg.

The company announced in late June that it planned to launch an alternative to its current offering.which is made up of three plans with different prices: Basic (which has a price of 7.99 euros), Standard (12.99) and Premium (14.99 euros).

It was then that one of the executive directors of the brand and director of Content for the company, Ted Sarandos, indicated that the platform was looking to design a advertising experience “more integrated and less disruptive” than traditional television advertising.

Some time later, developer Steve Moser reported that this mode will not allow downloading content for viewing without an Internet connection, something that is possible in the plans currently in force.

Likewise, close sources confirmed to Bloomberg that integrated advertising would not be extended to all the contents of the platform, but some of them can be viewed without such promotions. Specifically, children’s content and self-produced programs will be exempt from advertisements.

Now this same medium announced that Netflix is studying the possibility of establishing the price of this subscription, that is being developed together with Microsoft to offer streaming content with integrated advertising, between seven and nine dollars a month.

Along with the possible prices between which the company is now moving, Bloomberg indicated that the platform plans to introduce about four minutes of ads in this service per hour. These will be concentrated before reproducing the content and during its broadcast, in no case at the end, according to sources close to it.

In addition, this advertising will not be personalizedso most users are expected to access the same content, regardless of their tastes and interests.