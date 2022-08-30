This will be Pretty Woman with Willem Dafoe in the role of Julia Roberts

A ‘deepfake’ with several scenes from the popular romantic comedy has gone viral again on the networks

A curious video of beautiful woman has gone viral again. It is a ‘deepfake’ shared in September 2021 by a user named Todd Spencebut which has resurfaced on social networks at the end of August 2022. The modified video shows what the film would look like with Willem Dafoe substituting for Julia Roberts.

The clip includes several scenes in which the actress’s face is replaced by that of the aforementioned interpreter. He she is shown taking a bubble bath and singing, as well as walking with Richard Gere. The piece has exceeded 7 million reproductions in Twitter. In addition, it has triumphed again on the Internet coinciding with the broadcast of the tape in Telecinco on Monday, August 29.

Reactions in the networks

The video of beautiful woman with Willem Dafoe has been much commented on Twitter, where some described it as “disturbingly hypnotic”. One user retweeted it and added: “It was everything he needed in life.” Another shared while enjoying the romantic comedy on Telecinco: “Now I can’t stop seeing the face of Willem Dafoe in the of Julia Roberts“.

A netizen wrote: “Dafoe cannot be replaced by an artificial intelligence an. I would have made beautiful woman so exaggeratedly well that it would be broadcast weekly once on each chain by universal decree.” Another person expressed: “I will never be able to see him again. Julia Roberts without the face of Dafoe. I don’t know why I saw it.”

Your audience on Telecinco

beautiful woman was not audience leader in Telecinco with its pass number 38 in a generalist channel in Spain. On Monday, August 29, the feature film achieved a 10.7% share and 1,065,000 viewers. was overtaken by Brothersthe Turkish soap opera Antenna 3which achieved a 14.8% share and 1,313,000 viewers.