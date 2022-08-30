This is the luxurious house of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden in California

Cameron Diaz has been one of the most desired actresses in Hollywood, although lately she has not been so much in the media, but she continues to arouse passions with her books and also with the production of organic wines in her Avaline winery.

Cameron Diaz has bought this mansion with her husband, the artist Benji Madden. It is a three-storey house with Mediterranean-style architecture, which has cost a whopping €12,000,000.

the couple of celebrities has a good portfolio of real estate properties in the United States, with three homes in Los Angeles and another in the Chelsea neighborhood, in the heart of New York’s Manhattan.

However, this Californian mansion that Cameron Diaz has just bought has an air of the villas that surround the famous Lake Como, in Italy.

The estate is located near Santa Barbara, in the luxurious Montecito area, where Harry Meghan Markle lives. The house has spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and has six bedrooms, dressing rooms, two living rooms, a study or office, a treatment room, a movie theater and ten bathrooms.

Outside, the garden is huge and hides a guest cabin, with a living area, fireplace, bedroom and bathroom. Its location is perfect, right next to the pool.

Cameron Diaz’s new house is very bright and has high ceilings on all three floors. On the ground floor, there are two living rooms with fireplaces, with floors made of marble and wood, as seen in this work area.

Cameron Diaz is very popular for her leading roles in The mask, Charlie’s Angels, How to be John Malkovich either Vanilla Sky. Will they see their own films in this cinema?

However, a few years ago she decided to focus on caring for her daughter Raddix, who gave birth at the age of 47, while working in her organic winery and writing self-help books.

The kitchen is professional and in the center there is an island with a marble top, which hides high bar chairs for breakfast or lunch. The originality is the two lamps with a chandelier design, although any of these precious 60 very original ceiling lamps would have fit in this space.

The open plan dining room is connected to the kitchen by a door.

The spiral staircase distributes the three floors and forms part of an immense hall, which is crowned with a large dome and a suspended chandelier.

The bedrooms are a dream, you just have to see this fabulous image of a suite room, with fireplace and living room, which has the bed in the area most illuminated by natural light.

From the rooms there is access to the terrace, with a breathtaking panoramic view.