This is Melissa Raouf, the first model to be a finalist in a beauty pageant without wearing any makeup

She is 20 years old and has reached the final of the contest that chooses Miss England without using a single drop of makeup. Is it the first step towards a more real evolution of this type of event?

In a society in which a more inclusive and real concept of beauty is increasingly being sought, talking about beauty pageants in the middle of 2022 seems somewhat archaic and obsolete. However, today the contest that chooses Miss England has become news, and not because of something negative, but because of the decision of one of its participants to compete without wearing makeup, and the result could not have been better. His name is Melissa Raouf, is 20 years old and is the first woman to participate and reach the final in the almost 100 years of the contest, without using a single drop of makeup.

The best thing about all this is not only the important message that he sends with his gesture, but also that the decision not to wear makeup in a contest of this type has been made thanks to his own work on self-esteem and personal acceptance. “It means a lot to me because I feel like many women of different ages put on makeup because they feel pressured to do so“, he assured in an interview granted to the British newspaper ‘Independent’. And he continued: “if one is happy with his own skin, we should not force ourselves to cover our faces with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that is what makes each individual unique. I never felt like I met beauty standards. I recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin and that is why I decided to compete without makeup.“.

Although her decision has made history in the reviled universe of beauty pageants, it is becoming more and more common to see celebrities posing on their social networks without makeup, giving a more real image of themselves and helping their followers feel better in their own skin. The last to do so has been Ariana Grande, who just a few days ago was shown to the natural, without any type of filter in between. And it is that, since it brought rem beauty to the market at the end of 2021, its vegan cosmetics brand that has just launched its body line, has not stopped taking advantage of its networks to promote the different products, and it has been thanks to one of those videos who has shared with his followers that we have discovered what his face actually looks like as it is, without a drop of makeup.

“An angel”, “beautiful”, “incredible”, are just some of the compliments that fans of the singer of 7 rings or Thank you, next dedicated to her idol after observing how beautiful she is in the images in which she appears with her face washed and her hair tied up in an informal bun that lets your natural curls peek out. This gesture of Ariana Grande to show herself as she had never done before leads the singer to join the group of well-known women who do not hesitate to pose in their natural networks. Dua Lipa, Sara Carbonero, Jennifer Lopez or Jennifer Aniston have been some of the last to set an example.