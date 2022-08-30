This is how True, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, reacted to the birth of her little brother

Khloe Kardashian, almost a month after the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson, was honest in the new trailer for the second season of “The Kardashians”, ensuring that this last year has not been the best of his life after ending his courtship with the basketball player after his infidelities.

“Going through what I went through was incredibly difficult. I feel like I’m a fish in a bowl,” Khloé says in the video clip, while her mother, Kris Jenner, is excited about the arrival of the new member of her family, just months after the birth of Kylie Jenner’s second child.

“It’s going to be really exciting and I’m ready,” in reference to the arrival of her second child, who was able to conceive through a surrogate mother.

How did True, the eldest daughter of Khloé and Tristan, react to the arrival of her little brother?

According to a source close to Hollywood Life, True, the eldest daughter of Khloé and Tristan, is the most excited about the birth of her baby brother and apparently since she met him she has not wanted to separate from him.

“True has been so excited every day and both Khloe and Tristan are in awe of how amazing their older sister is and how attentive she is. This has only changed their family dynamic for the better,” the insider stated.

True, the eldest daughter of Khloé and Tristan, is the most excited about the birth of her little brother. Photo: Instagram @khloekardashian

“True doesn’t want to leave his side and constantly gives him kisses and hugs“, added on the coexistence between the minors.

Until now, The name of Khloé Kardashian’s son remains unknownlike that of his sister Kylie Jenner’s son, who initially revealed that the minor would be called “Wolf”, but changed his mind days later.

Photo: Instagram @realtristan13

However, the socialite could have given a clue to the possible name of her son in a 2018 interview for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where True’s pregnant woman spoke of the possible names of her son in case he was a boy, “Junior ” or “Tristan Jr.”, which suggests that this could be called the new baby.

Recommended video: Khloé Kardashian boasts in a tender video how her daughter True has grown