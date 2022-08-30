this is how the sex toy industry works

The trio of sex, love, and robotics has long been a thought-provoking topic. ETA Hoffman wrote at the beginning of the 19th century, when robots were hardly imaginable, a story that changed everything: The Sandman. In which the automatons with loving feelings make their first appearance.

A trend that has followed in literature and in the cinema with the famous replicants. Conceived by the novelist Philip K. Dick and brought to the cinema by the directors Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve in Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. In this latest Joi film, artificial intelligence in the form of a hologram to make love with John, her partner replicant, uses the services of a flesh and blood prostitute. A twisted paradox.

The sex of robots

A sex toy during the design process Manuela Martinez Romero

Also Steven Spielberg also fully touched on the subject in AI Artificial Intelligence. In the plot, one of the mecha, the name given to the artificial beings that appear in the film, is dedicated to prostitution and is one of the main characters of the plot. This largely revolves around the loving feelings of these imitations of humans.





But robots, at least as we understand them in pop culture, have not arrived and it is not clear if they will ever arrive in our homes and our beds. Nor do we know if we will end up falling in love with an artificial intelligence, as happens to the protagonist of the film Her. But what is a fact is that millions of machines to cause orgasms have already been sold all over the world.

the Womanizer is now one of many products Lovehoney makes Manuela Martinez Romero

Clitoral suckers have turned not only the sex toy market upside down. They have even changed the way of having sex. To better understand the industry of these machines we visited Lovehoney’s headquarters in Berlin. One of the largest in the world.





Lovehoney is the owner of the Womanizer, the first clitoral sucker. Created in 2014. A product that revolutionized the sexual life of millions of women around the world. Although curiously it was devised by a man.

Female empowerment is one of the things promoted by a company so oriented towards women Manuela Martinez Romero

Clitoral suckers, the star product of the sector

Inventor Michael Lenke developed it after reading an article about some women having trouble achieving an orgasm. Until then, vibrators were the main sex toy, but no one had thought of a device without the shape of a penis that could cause pleasure.

This inventor from Bavaria created several prototypes that were tested by his wife until he finally achieved the definitive Womanizer. Although the history of this product has something bitter for its creator. Well, its great competitor, the Satisfyer, has managed to overshadow the Womanizer in many parts of the world. Despite everything, 7 million units of Michael Lenke’s invention have been sold.

3D printers with which the first versions of the sex toys that come out of the designers’ minds are materialized Manuela Martinez Romero

In 2017 Johannes Plettenberg, current owner of the Lovehoney group, bought Womanizer from its creator. Gradually Plettenberg acquired several erotic product companies and founded WOW Tech, the company that merged with Lovehoney a year ago. This merger has made Lovehoney one of the world’s leading sex product companies.

From what we have been able to verify, most of its staff in Berlin is young and predominantly women. 176 people of the almost 1,000 who work for the Loveney group around the world work at its headquarters. All kinds of people intermingle through its corridors: from sex toy designers to employees who work in various laboratories where prototypes of sexual gadgets are created.

One of the male sex toys that Lovehoney has produced lovehoney group

We were able to talk to female Lovehoney workers who work at locations as far away as Hong Kong and Australia. In fact, the employees of this company are from more than 40 nationalities. In the walks we take through these offices, located in the former East Berlin, it is somewhat funny to see things like the machines used to check the resistance of the products.

Of course, it was impossible to photograph or film the products in development. Although we saw them of all kinds: some were simply molds taken from a 3D printer and others were more or less operational. Satisfyer’s shadow is long and has caused several legal disputes. Surely this is due to the zeal with which Lovehoney hides future products from him.

One of the laboratories where new products are tested Manuela Martinez Romero

There is a lot of research behind the orgasm industry. And in case anyone is wondering, there are also many people in charge of testing these products before they reach the market. As they explained to us at the meeting for the international press that took place during our visit.

An immense catalog focused on female pleasure

The MasturbaTEAM, the name couldn’t be clearer, involves a lot of people who work at Lovehoney. But there are many more people dedicated to testing products that cause orgasms: 17,000 worldwide according to the data they provide us. Anyone can join this program to enhance machine-produced orgasms.

One of Lovehoney’s engineers explaining how new products are designed Manuela Martinez Romero

The company’s product catalog is overwhelming. In this venue we can see many of the machines that have been created for female pleasure and to a lesser extent for male pleasure. As you can see in the video that accompanies these lines, some are truly eye-catching.

Many of these toys want to break with the feeling of loneliness that accompanies this class of products. Therefore, they have a connection to the network to be operated remotely by another person. Although, of course, it is not written anywhere that a clitoral sucker or a dildo have to be used alone.

176 people of the almost 1,000 that the company has spread all over the world work at the new Lovehoney headquarters in Berlin Manuela Martinez Romero

The company is making efforts to create penis suckers for men. His appearance is strange. They look like a Google Assistant or Amazon speaker when closed.

But in reality the company maintains a discourse in which it seeks to promote the empowerment of women. Lovehoney, despite the multitude of brands with which it sells products, which also include erotic clothing or items to practice bondage, is an example of how the global industry dedicated to products dedicated to sexual pleasure has changed radically.

Among other things because many of the items they sell have gone beyond the borders of sex shops. But above all because it is a technology company clearly oriented towards women. Something that makes it a rare bird.