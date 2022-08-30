This is how Khloé Kardashian confirmed the arrival of her second child with Tristan Thompson

It was 2018 when Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner became mothers for the first time just 2 months apart. While the first happily boasted of the good news, the second did everything possible so that it would not be known. A story that has repeated itself this 2022, but in reverse: While Kylie decided to live her second pregnancy in the media spotlight, her older sister carried it with total secrecy thanks to the fact that the arrival of her second child was by surrogacy. Now, before the imminent arrival of the second season of ‘The Kardashians’, the bombshell has already seen the light.

The first season of the reality show of the most famous sisters in the world ended in style as unfortunately several seasons of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ had already ended: with Khloé discovering that Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful to her. But this time things were even more complicated if possible because, not only had he ruined their relationship, but everything was discovered because the basketball player he had become a father as a result of that infidelity 9 months ago.

Mother of a child with Tristan Thompson

And if this was not already bizarre enough, last July the following bomb jumped: Khloé and Tristan were going to become parents again. As was already known then, just a few weeks before this latest infidelity was discovered, the then couple had just discovered that they were expecting a child by surrogacy. The news, of course, was not confirmed or denied by the protagonist or any of her sisters, but seemed to be buried under other big news from the ‘klan’ such as the breakup of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

But it seems that the confirmation has already arrived and it could not be otherwise than mediating his personal life. With the imminent arrival of the second season of ‘The Kardashians’, Disney+’s Hulu has just released the trailer with everything that is to come and, indeed, Khloé’s second child is one of the main dishes of the next 10 episodes: “Everything I’ve been through has been really hard. Being that I’m like a fish in a bowl,” Khloe says in one of the confessionals.

Khloé Kardashian has become the mother of her second child with Tristan Thompson | Photo: Youtube

It is Kris Jenner, matriarch of the clan, who speaks directly of the good good: “Our family grows: first Kylie, now Khloé“, a phrase that is accompanied by another in the mouth of the protagonist: “It’s going to be very exciting and I’m ready“In a matter of seconds, Khloé can be seen dancing with her daughter True Thompson and, later, she is sitting in her new mansion next to a blue balloon that would confirm what is already known, the sex of her second child.