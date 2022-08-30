This is Elizabeth, the only female daughter of Tom Hanks: she is 40 years old and works as…

Without a doubt, Tom Hanks He is one of the most important actors in Hollywood. He has an extensive career in which he has shown the ability to adapt to any challenge and to be one of the most multifaceted personalities in the industry.

In addition to starring in great and memorable successes, such as Castaway, Forest gump or the newly released Elvis, his personal life is cause for celebration. He has been married since 1988 with Rita Wilsonwith whom he has two children together, Chester Marlon and Truman Theodore.

Elizabeth in Forest Gump.

Nevertheless, Tom Hanks tHe had a previous marriage, with Samantha Lewes, whom he married in 1978. As a result of that sentimental relationship, which lasted until 1985, his two eldest children came into the world, Colin Hankin 1977 and Elizabeth Annin 1982, this being the only female daughter of the actor.

Elizabeth is now 40 years old and inherited her father’s passion for art. Although she is not specifically dedicated to acting, she is a writer. She, however, did not rule out entering the world of the seventh art, in which she tried her luck in her childhood, sharing a cast with the actor in forest gump and in what you do.

Currently the daughter of Tom Hanks lives in Los Angeles and prefers to keep a very low profile, taking refuge in his books under the name of EA Hanks. He also shines as a journalist for The Guardian, the New York Times and Time magazine.

Related news

Unlike his brother, Colin Hank, who dedicates his life one hundred percent to acting. Elizabeth she prefers to protect herself so much that she is not very active on social networks and little is known about her family, although it is known that she has been married for a few years.

Elizabeth today.

Unquestionably, both she and Colin bear a strong resemblance to Tom Hankswho on every occasion he can boasts of his four children with whom he maintains a great bond and a very close relationship.