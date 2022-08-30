This is Ariana Grande’s biggest “beauty” secret – Revista Para Ti

The American singer and actress revealed one of her secrets when it comes to makeup.

Ariana Grande She is one of the most influential celebrities in the world. Her unmistakable and beautiful voice, her talent and her performances have positioned her as one of the best artists of these times. On the other hand, the 29-year-old artist is recognized for its unique and authentic style, which differentiates it from all the others. With a high pony tail, a very thick and marked eyeliner and a makeup of natural tones, she turned her image into a recognizable brand for anyone. from social media, revealed the technique he applies when outlining his eyes.

What for a long time was a kind of stylistic secret of the interpreter of “No tears left to cry”, has finally been revealed. own Ariana Grande has spread, on his official Tik Tok account, what is the technique of his characteristic outlined or eyeliner.

Ariana Grande revealed her secret on Tik Tok.

In a short video that was uploaded a few days ago to the Chinese platform, Ariana explains the step by step of one of her most recognizable identity marks.

The trick start by applying the eyeliner on the outermost part of the eye, holding the skin of the temple area slightly upwards. “I know I’m not supposed to shoot, I won’t. Just for now… I’m going to improvise and that’s it.”confessed the singer and actress of Nickelodeon.

What follows is to bring the line inwards until you reach the tear area, with a movement so smooth that it is very simple. for her. Once she has drawn the structure, the artist proceeds to thicken the line in the outermost part. One of the tricks that the singer performs is to resort to her own nail to clean up any errors and refine the outermost part of the line as much as possible.

At the end of the border of the first eye, Ariana is shown with joy and exclaims: “Damn, I’ve done it! It’s perfect. Oh my God”. Then proceed to do the other bordervery carefully so that they are symmetrical. “Well, it’s time to do the other side. Wish me luck, dolls”says the artist.

In the video, the artist shows her hands without a ring, so she anticipates public speculation and says: “I’m just not wearing my ring, they’re cleaning it, I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t“.