Thief who stole Kim Kardashian’s jewelry says he has no regrets and blames her for “showing off” her luxuries

kim kardashian is one of the Hollywood celebrities who has stood out for showing her ostentatious life on social networks, something that made her the perfect target for a group of thieves in paris where she was gagged and bound in her hotel room while being robbed 10 million dollars worth of jewelry.

It all happened in 2016 when the businesswoman also went to the Fashion Week in Paris accompanied by his sisters Kourtney and Kloewho left the room accompanied by their bodyguards when the thieves entered, known as “the thief grandparents” aged between 60 and 70 years led by Younis Abbas who recently left prison.

In an interview for Vice News, the lover of foreign things said he was not sorry for stealing Kim Kardashian’s jewelry and blamed her for “bragging” about the luxuries she has on social networks: “As she was throwing money away, I was there to pick it up, and that was it. Guilty? No, I do not care”.

Thief who stole Kim Kardashian’s jewelry is released from prison. Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Abbas said that he did not know everything about the famous sisters until he saw an episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, the one in which the socialite loses a diamond art with a cost of 75 thousand dollars while swimming in the paradisiacal beaches of Bora Bora : “I thought: ‘She has a lot of money, this lady doesn’t care about anything’”.

Thief sends message to celebrities

During the Interview yunnis abbas recounted how they planned the robbery, something that began days before when they investigated the hotel where the socialite with her sisters. She explained that they surrounded the place since the night before waiting for the perfect moment: “We entered through the little door that was open from the inside (…) As soon as we entered, we take control of the concierge, we overpowered him, tied him up, and then searched for the keys to the bedroom he stayed in.”

The thief pointed out that they knew the exact place where the jewels were because of what Kim Kardashian published on her social networks, so they tied her up and gagged her to put her in the bathtub while the businesswoman cried and begged not to be harmed. In addition, they had time to escape because a young woman whom he identified as her “secretary” called 911 and the authorities did not respond since they were in Europe.

Thief launches advice for celebrities. Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

He indicated that when he left they threw away a luxurious piece with diamondsDespite this, the police did not arrest them at that time and what betrayed them was the DNA that remained from Abbas in the man from reception whom they tied up in order to enter. That was how the authorities identified him, since they already had his background.

“They should be a little less flashy with people who can’t afford it, for some people it’s provocative,” was the thief’s advice to celebrities. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian revealed on an episode of her show what she had learned after the robbery and now she only uses borrowed or fake jewelryin addition to the fact that she no longer keeps jewelry in her home safe.

