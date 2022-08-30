They filter his vehicle in Furiosa (Mad Max saga)

The movie Furious is in full shooting and we can see leaked images of the character Chris Hemsworth who will drive an impressive vehicle.

Attention, this article has SPOILERS. If for something the saga is distinguished mad max, is that the inhabitants of this post-apocalyptic world usually have spectacular vehicles that can traverse almost any terrain. Now, we can check the brown beast that is the giant wheeled truck that he will use Chris Hemsworth in furiouswith which you can crush anyone who stands in front of them.

Here we leave you the filtered images of Chris Hemsworth on the set of furious.

New set of pictures from #furious set in Melrose Park. @Chris Hemsworth cracking jokes with David Collins. Also that Mack Monster Tow Truck (that’s a mouthful) is an absolute beast. My favorite vehicle from this film so far! pic.twitter.com/B3j9AeQ6oB August 26, 2022

We can see that the actor is really enjoying being the villain of mad maxsince it is a big change if we compare it with its more recognizable role as it is Thorin the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What will the movie be about?

For now, we have few details of the plot, but as it has been revealed, the character of Chris Hemsworth Will be called Dements and he is a warlord who has under his command a large number of bikers capable of anything. That dangerous gang will kidnap people from the Green Place of Many Mothers, among which Furious (Anya Taylor-Joy). But there will be a great conflict as they will reach the Citadel and try to take it, but their leader Immortal Joewill not be willing to give in. All of this makes it clear that there will be many connections to the film. mad max from 2015.

Directed by George Millerthe film has a great cast led by Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Nathan Jones, Angus Samson, Tom Burke Y Goran D Kleut.

Among the great novelties that this film will present to the saga is that the story will unfold for several years, so we will see a very interesting evolution of the main characters.

we can see Chris Hemsworth Already Anya Taylor-Joy fighting for their lives in this dangerous world on May 24, 2024.