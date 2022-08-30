These are their best collaborations

Selena Gomez has a long list of collaborations dating back to his days on the Disney Channel and extending to the present day. She has worked with artists from all genres and has shown that she can adapt to any song. Next, we will show you the best collaborations of the pop star. Do not miss it!

1. ‘It ain’t me’ with Kygo

The American singer immersed herself in electronic music with this infectious tune, in which she sings about drinking whiskey in New York City and forgetting about her ex. Kygo’s signature tropical beat blends perfectly with Selena’s smooth voice.

2. ‘I want you to know’ with Zedd

In 2015, Zedd and Selena Gomez Rumors of romance increased after releasing this song, which is full of synths and ready to be played on a night out. “I think what I learned is that she is extremely talented at dealing with being in the press all the time and being everywhere and not getting upset about it,” the producer said of his colleague.

3. ‘We don’t talk anymore’ with Charlie Puth

Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth created one of the most played breakup songs in history. The song details the sad reality of an ex moving on after a breakup and becoming a stranger to someone they were once so close to. The video clip has more than 2.8 billion views.

4. ‘Taki taki’ with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Ozuna

It is one of the most listened to and danced songs of 2018. A worldwide success. Selena counters Cardi and Ozuna’s fiery verses with her soothing tones. In the video clip, she is depicted as an oasis goddess in a garden.

5. ‘Dance with me’ with Rauw Alejandro

Focused on showing her Latin roots, Selena Gomez collaborated with Rauw, one of the main figures of the urban genre. The singer showed that she can adapt to any genre, and here she fell in love with her Latin American fans.

Many fans ask if the 30-year-old singer has children, but the truth is that it is only a rumor that she has clarified on many occasions. Selena Gomez She has confessed that she is single now and that she has no plans to fall in love because she is focused on her musical and film projects.

