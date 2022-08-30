These are the bank offers and promotions to take advantage of video game discounts

Gamer’s Day is celebrated on August 29. For this reason, amazon mexico decided to once again launch its special sale called Gamer Week, which has offers and discounts in different departments.

As in events such as Hot Sale or Amazon Prime Day, the store activated some banking promotions with which we can have additional savings during these sales.

In fact, a few days ago we had already told you about the offer that HSBC would have from August 29 to September 10, date on which this special sale will take place. To this, two more promotions are added:

gift card of 250 pesos for Amazon Mexico for every 2,500 pesos in cash purchases, capped at five cards per customer. Terms and Conditions. Banorte: 15% bonus on purchases over 2,000 pesos in cash payment with a digital credit card with a maximum limit of 3,000 pesos for users who actively receive payroll. Record.

15% bonus on purchases over 2,000 pesos in cash payment with a digital credit card with a maximum limit of 3,000 pesos for users who actively receive payroll. Record. BBVA: 8% bonus on purchases from 5,000 pesos in 12 months without interest, with a limit of 2,000 pesos. Terms and Conditions.





