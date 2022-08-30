There will be vaccination for children against Human Papilloma Virus, influenza and polio- Uno TV
The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, reported that a vaccination campaign for children will be carried out in the coming months; These are inoculations against human papilloma virus, influenza and poliomyelitis.
It was during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where the health official reported on vaccination for boys and girls in Mexico.
vaccines for children
Human papilloma virus
The undersecretary of Health pointed out that November 21 to 31 December, a vaccination campaign will be carried out against the human papilloma virus (HPV) to girls aged 13 and 14.
Influenza
The annual vaccination campaign against influenza will be carried out October 2022 to March 2023, said the Health official, Lopez-Gatell.
Poliomyelitis
López-Gatell advanced that from September 5 to 30 A vaccination campaign will be carried out for children under 1 year of age with the hexavalent vaccinethat protects against polio and other diseases.
In September, 10 million Covax pediatric vaccines will arrive in Mexico
The Undersecretary of Health reported that Mexico will receive millions of doses of the vaccine Pfizer for children from the Covax mechanism.
“The first shipment will be from September 12 to 16, with 3 million 873 thousand 600 doses; the second shipment, from 18 to 23, 3.9 million doses; the next shipment is made in the last week of September, from September 26 to 30, with 2.2 million doses; for a total of 10 million 3 thousand 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for girls and boys”.
Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Health