There is work in the Ministry of Health, they pay $33 thousand a month

If you are looking for workedthis can be a great opportunity since the Health Secretary has one available vacant to work in Mexico City, with a salary of 33 thousand 778 pesos per month.

The available vacancy, which was announced through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), is to fill the position of Deputy Director for Liaison with State Bioethics Commissions attached to the National Bioethics Commission. we tell you the requirements and how you can apply, take note.

There is work in the Ministry of Health, they pay $33,000 a month. Photo: Reform



Requirements to apply

The requirements that you must meet to apply for the job vacancy of the Ministry of Health are:

Having studied Administration, Anthropology, Political Science and Public Administration, Communication, Law or Psychology.

Have completed their undergraduate studies and have a university degree.

Have a minimum of 6 years of experience in the areas of Law and National Legislation, Public Administration and Political Institutions, Clinical Sciences, Advice and Orientation, Change and Social Development, as well as Group Ethics.

The main function of the deputy director will be to participate and contribute with the Federal Entities for the installation, the operative procedure and the evaluation of results of the Bioethics Commissions of the federative entities, as well as to coordinate national strategies for the development and strengthening of the bioethical culture.

In the same way, it must promote, together with the State Bioethics Commissions, the application of the bioethical criteria and principles that must be observed in the field of medical care and health research, to guarantee respect for dignity, human rights and gender equity in the National Health System.

It will also have to promote the organization of meetings at the local, regional, and national levels on bioethics in collaboration with institutions, agencies, and organizations from the public, social, and private sectors, to promote the exchange of knowledge on the subject.

Finally, you will have to collaborate in the development of strategies to promote the study and teaching of bioethics through programs and activities that promote the fundamentals of the subject in the field of health care, teaching and research.

If you are interested in applying, you must do so through the official government employment portal, before September 6, 2022. If it is the first time you enter, you must create a username and password to enter the portal and have your email at hand , CURP and RFC.

