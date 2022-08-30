The world famous pop star Alessia Cara on vacation in Brancaleone, is partying in the city

Twenty-six years, a worldwide success built in America (where it was born) without forgetting its Calabrian roots, let’s talk about Alessia Caracciolo, aka Alessia Carawhich in recent days arrived in Calabria to enjoy some free time with the grandparents and the rest of the family in the country of origin of the mother, Brancaleone.

The young singer from Brampton, Canada, rose to prominence in 2015 thanks to the success of the single “Here” which currently counts on YouTube 224 million viewsthe same year he released his debut album “Know-It-All”, followed over the years by other hits such as “Scars To Your Beautiful” and the hit “Stay” made with Zedd, the second album “The Pains Of Growing” until the last album of 2021 “In The Meantime”.

The collaborations with Shawn Mendes with whom he shared a tour and the one with Logic in the song 4 times platinum record “1-800-273-8255” which counts more than 9 billion streams worldwide.

Alessia also performed the single “How Far I’ll Go”soundtrack of Disney movie “Oceania”who received the candidature a Best song at the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

A career that of Alessia Cara already embellished with important awards, above all the Grammy in 2018 as Best Debut Artist.

The Canadian artist’s success was therefore also rewarded in Brancaleone, where the singer spent her holidays and received, from the Pro Loco and the Mayor of Brancaleone Silvestro Garoffoloof the identification plates to his career and his international success.

A moment of Big emotion for the fans and citizens who took part in the small and reserved party, but a lot of emotion also for the singer’s family and for Alessia herself, visibly moved and honored of such a display of affection.

An afternoon spent in Via Cavour, in front of the staircase dedicated to Cesare Pavese which on the steps shows some verses of the Piedmontese script. Verses that the president of the Pro Loco, Carmine Verducialso dedicated to the singer:

“It takes a country, if only for the sake of leaving. A country means, not being alone, that even in the earth, in the plants in the people, there is always someone waiting for you ”. “A small sign of affection – explains Verduci – who wants to remind Alessia that”a country awaits it and will always wait for it“”.