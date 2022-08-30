The word of Nicolás Cabré after his operation – PEOPLE Online

Journalist louis ventura told in the program A la tarde, hosted by Karina Mazzoccothat Nicholas Cabre should undergo surgery. The actor who is a great athlete suffered an injury while running.

“He was hospitalized for an injury to one of his knees. The issue is a torn meniscus, which is why he was hospitalized and operated on “explained the journalist.

The words of Nicolás Cabré after his operation

The actor communicated with his fans from his new Instagram account. There he uploaded a photograph of his bandaged leg and told how he was after the intervention.

Nicolás Cabré’s post

To conclude, he shared: “Things that happen. Now all that remains is to recover and return as soon as possible, passing the objectives forward. I’ll tell you, that beautiful things can come”.

Benjamín Vicuña clarified what his relationship with Nico Cabré is like

The actor gave an interview to the program hosted by Angel of Brito and addressed rumors that there was a bad relationship between the cast members of the play. “I am in a difficult family situation and perhaps for the same reason we were not going out to eat with our colleagues”explained Vicuna and clarified that his colleagues were very present throughout this situation.

“I want to clarify that this is a workplace, we have a good vibe and I think we do a very good job. We are just excellent colleagues,” he said and somehow hinted that he prefers to keep all relationships professional. Secondly, Vicuna He talked about his supposed bad vibes with Nicholas Cabre and he was very honest about it.

“With Nico we know each other from old administrations”joked the actor, referring to the China Suarezex of both. “The truth is that I haven’t come across him in the theater either…I have never worked with him but there is a relationship of respect above all”expressed Vicuna.

