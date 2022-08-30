‘The Wild Girl’ hits theaters next Thursday

USA.- From the bestselling novel now emerges a captivating mystery: “The Wild Girl”, which tells the story of “Kya”, an abandoned girl who raises herself to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina.

That caused rumors to spread for years about the “girl from the swamp”, who haunted Barkley Grove, which caused her to isolate herself from her own community.

Drawn in by two young men from the town, she opens up to a dazzling new world; but when one of them is found dead, the community soon considers her the main suspect.

As the case progresses, what really happened becomes increasingly murky, threatening to reveal many of the area’s secrets.

The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, who shares credits with Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr. and David Strathairn. It is directed by Olivia Newan and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The screen script is by Lucy Alibar.

