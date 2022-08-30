the viral dress of Kendall Jenner and Zara

Many times trends do not act as expected. Sometimes, those that are predicted as the biggest trends of the season fall by the wayside and, to which not so much attention is paid, are actually the ones that end up triumphing on the asphalt. Without going any further, last season everything could point to the fact that, after the success achieved in previous years by the print tie dyeit was time to switch to the so-called blurred print. This print, seen on Loewe’s spring-summer 2022 catwalk, slipped into the dressing room of celebrities like Kendall Jenner or Alexa Chung and, however, it did not fully materialize.

When it might already seem that this failed trend had fallen into oblivion, now everything indicates that the Kendall effect could have skipped a season and be present in the fall. This is predicted at least by the novelties of Zara where numerous garments with this print have appeared. Of all of them, one dress stands out that has sold out in record time with no pretense of coming back soon. In addition, they already have a midi skirt that is becoming one of the viral garments of Instagram of the new season.

Beyond Zara, faded print garments or blurred print They have also slipped into the novelties of other firms such as Massimo Dutti or Bershka. Undoubtedly, the latest proof that we are facing a type of print that, after Loewe, Kendall Jenner and, now, fast fashion firms, we should not lose track of.

