the video that shows how the rapper tattoos her face for the first time (and the comparisons with Christian Nodal)

The artist has always given what to talk about when it comes to her tattoos. From a peacock in the hip area or a floral art in the back area .

Recently, the American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has surprised her followers on social networks by the news of a new tattoo, this time on his face .

But on this occasion the interpreter has gone further and decided to tattoo the jaw area.

The news was not shared by the artists on their social networks, but it was as a result of the photographs of his tattoo artist, named Robinson de los Santos.

The publication was on August 14, and was accompanied by a video showing Santos while tattooing Cardi B’s face.

“Today’s job: Cardi B“was what the tattoo artist wrote in his video posted on Instagram, which has more than 51 thousand views.

After that video, on August 18 Santos published a photograph where he was seen with Cardi B, and the final result of the tattoo is shown. This is a red word in the jaw area.

This immediately caused the surprise of all users on social networks. Some comments expressed joy and excitement over Cardi B’s tattoo, while others claimed that she had “gone too far” and that she had “ruined her face.”

Many have begun to speculate what word is the one Cardi B tattooed. Most agree that it could be the name of one of his childrencalled Wave Set Cephus.

This takes on greater strength after a publication on the artist’s Twitter account made on January 16 of this year, where she stated that her greatest wish was to tattoo her son’s name on her face.

“I’m 1% close to tattooing my son’s name on my face….I really want to do it!“Were Cardi B’s statements.

Random but….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really want to do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

Comparisons

After knowing the news of Cardi B’s tattoo, users they began to compare her with other celebrities who decided to make the controversial decision to tattoo his face.

Some of them are Post Malone, Aaron Carter, Lil Wayne and more recently the Mexican regional music singer Christian Nodal.

The latter has become more important due to how visible his tattoos are, as he even has one in the nose area.

He was once seen in a video on his social media without any tattoos on his face. However, many people claimed that it was makeup that the singer used to cover his tattoos.