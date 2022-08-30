The Velveteen Dream arrested for alleged drug possession

Despite being a crowd favorite during his early years in NXT, the name “The Velveteen Dream“He carries with him multiple controversies that have surrounded the fighter’s career. Patrick Clark has multiple accusations to his credit ranging from his problematic backstage behavior to his attitudes outside of work.

In the last hours, the news portals have circulated the news of the Patrick Clark arrest in Florida. WrestlingNews.co confirmed that the fighter was transferred to a prison from Orange County for possession of drug paraphernalia, a crime that was quickly registered in the state supreme court. Clark will have to answer in court at the Orange Courthouse on September 28. Further details of his arrest are unknown at this time.

Patrick Clark’s career took a nosedive when he was accused in April 2020 of sending explicit photos to minors. His absence from WWE NXT programming did not stop the growth of accusations coming from multiple victims. After suffering a car accident, Clark returned to television until his dismissal on May 20, 2021. In subsequent months, his former teammates backstage revealed that the fighter was “someone difficult to deal with” for never detaching himself from his character.

With the arrival of Triple H at the head of the creative team, Patrick Clark started a social media campaign in order to be rehired by WWE. Despite having orchestrated several comebacks such as those of Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis and Karrion Kross, at no time was there any intention of bringing Velveteen Dream back by the company.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.