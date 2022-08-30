the ultimate curly hairstyle easiest to do

The famous manicurist has just shared a video of the singer that is pure inspiration beauty everywhere. From the hairstyle with the natural curls of Selena Gomez even manicure and makeupthat they are going to solve our next meeting with friends.

We start with the hairstyle. We rarely see Selena Gomez with her hair curly natural, but when she does, she inspires everyone with gorgeous curly hairstyles. This time she has loaded volume at the top thanks to a zigzag headband one of those that we loved in the 90s and that clears her face to show off makeup.

Hair Clip Headband Elastic Hair Comb 2 Zig Zag Flexible Plastic Circle Comb Full Circle Teeth Headbands Sport Hair Accessories Black 2PCS

watch out for look makeup which has been marked celebritieswith that Selena Gomez eyeliner that always fits pristine, super ripped and that becomes the absolute protagonist of his gaze. He is hypnotic, we can’t stop looking at him.

The bet continues to rise, with a very youthful trend manicure. Selena Gomez has painted the nails in a light blue swimming pool very fresh to take advantage of the last throes of summer. A summer tone that we can copy thanks to Mavala and her Blue Curaçao enamel that we have signed at El Corte Inglés.





Mavala Blue Curaçao pearlescent blue nail polish, 7.50 euros.

Mavala Blue Curaçao pearlescent blue nail polish

