the trailer reveals the first advances

After the success of the first season of The Kardashiansthe new installments of the original series they will debut from 22 September on Disney +, with a new episode available weekly every Thursday. The cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes the spectators again, making them participants in their victories and challenges. From love stories, to the most important events that mark life, to the greatest successes. The their family bond remains indissolubledespite the ups and downs.

The first season of The Kardashians it is certainly a product of great entertainment and made to perfection, capable of involving the viewer in the events of the America’s most famous family, even if very often the events have been known for months thanks to social media. Knowing in advance some of the events present actually contributes to creating a climate of anticipation and curiosity, which allows you to focus not so much on the facts told in themselves, but rather on the facts. reactions of family members in front of these. The producers of the reality show, in fact, have chosen to give the production a cut that favors the understanding of theirs psychological evolution. Here’s what awaits us in the second season.

This choice in the first season worked especially in the case of Khloé and Kim, who in front of the cameras show a new awareness of themselves. Kim’s evolutionwho tries to find his identity after a toxic marriage, is probably the most successful part of the entire first season of The Kardashiansbecause on the one hand his fragility and fortitude is highlighted, and on the other hand it is not something that the public could have fully understood through his social channels.

The Kardashians 2 trailer: the advances promise sparks

“The second season is going to be insane“, Commented Khloè Kardashian in the official treiler of the second season, where it is clear that absurd events will happen. From the short video it looks like Kris Jenner has to undergo a difficult operation. This can be perceived by his own comment: “I’m afraid”, but also by the visibly worried girls. In short, we just have to wait just a few days to enjoy once again the adventures of this great family, which from what emerges from the trailer, will face every. From September 22 on Disney + we will find out everything. Are you ready?