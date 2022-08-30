The time Anne Heche confessed to being in love with Johnny Depp

the beloved actress Anne Heche confessed that she was in love with Johnny Depp ever since they worked together on the movie Donnie Brasco alongside Al Pacino. In an interview with Larry King he mentioned that it was wonderful to work with the former partner of Amber Heard Y She found him extremely attractive but felt that she would never have a chance with him.

On the “Larry King Live” program, Anne Heche was interviewed and asked some questions about her professional career. Then came the question “What was it like for you to work with Johnny Depp?” to which he replied in a soft and attractive voice: “Paradise…Paradise…Paradise” as he closed his eyes slightly and slid down on the chair.

Suddenly he “reacts”, he settles in his seat and reveals “He was dating another girl who was a supermodel by the way so I didn’t really feel like I had a chance to compete.”. So Larry King asks him “Would you have gone out with him” to which with an incredulous voice he answers “He would never have even considered going out with me.”

Following the interviewer’s surprise, Anne Heche mentioned that she was too uncool to go out with him and shared that the actor gave her unexpected advice during filming. They were sitting together in the trailer between calls, him with his hands out at his sides and three people around him, told her never to get tattoos because she would have another hour of makeup while she smoked a cigarette.

The recording of the tape occurred in 1998 directed by Mike Newell. It is based on a true story where an FBI agent infiltrates one of the five most powerful families of the New York mafia where he meets Ben Ruggiero. Anne Heche played the role of the wife of Johnny Depp’s character.

Watch Anne Heche’s interview where she confesses how attractive Johnny Depp seemed to her