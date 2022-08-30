The strong exchange between Murdock, from “The Magnificent”, and Julia Roberts: What happened?

Despite the fact that the artist did not achieve important roles after the end of that series, 9 years ago he starred in a tough crossover with the Oscar winner.

In every television series there is that character that ends up being the favorite of the viewers. In the case of “The Magnificent” (1983-1987), that place corresponded to Captain HM “El Loco” Murdock, in turn represented by the actor Dwight Schultz.

Schultz began by performing impressions at school. That, which began as a game with his companions, later led to a leading role in the aforementioned show, decidedly one of the most popular of the golden decade of the ’80s.

In any case, also as often happens, that was his only transcendent role in his entire career. Beyond the related tape -released in 2010-, in recent times he has found more stability giving voice to video game characters.

But beyond this, his name became relevant again 9 years ago, in this case because of a harsh verbal confrontation with Julia Roberts. How was the discussion? At that time, Dwight was collaborating in the cycle “The Glazov Gang”, and it was from there that he responded to some sayings (of a political nature) by the Oscar winner.

Roberts had stated that Republicans “they are disgusting reptiles”. The 74-year-old interpreter belongs to that ideology, so his response was more than sharp: “Julia Roberts said that Republicans were like reptiles, disgusting. And she meant people like me. If she talks like that, why am I not going to talk about her?

“That bland, unintellectual mouth! That’s the only reason she’s a millionaire and she doesn’t know it. She opens her mouth and thinks that she says something enlightening. So I’m furious.”, finished his hard release. Currently, Schultz works precisely as an opinion maker in political terms.



