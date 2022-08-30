The strange requirements to be friends with Kylie Jenner

Although the life of kardashian family It seems to be very public, there are some members of the family who prefer to reserve some of the most intimate details of their private life, as is the case of the smallest; Kylie Jenner who, furthermore, is very careful when selecting her friendships closest, since they have to fulfill a series of requirements to become the intimates of the socialite.



Photo: Instagram

“Cosmopolitan” published the requirements that a friend of Kylie Jenner must meet to be part of her group. Some of the celebrities who have achieved it are the model Anastasia Karanikolaou, the Venezuelan fashionista Victoria Villaroel, the influencer Sofia Richie and the businesswoman Yris Palmer.

The daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner knows very well what she wants in a friendship, but above all what she does not want, which is why she is prohibited from her group of friends from relating to her and her sisters’ ex-partners, proof of That is, when Jordyn Woods had a one-night stand with Khloé Kardashian’s partner, Tristan Thompson, there was no human power that convinced Kylie to give her once-best friend a second chance.

Read also: Eugenio Derbez suffers an accident; They warn that he will undergo surgery

Another of the conditions has to do with confidentiality, since the interest that social networks show for the life of the Kardashians has put the family in a complicated position, since many times they have been surprised that people they trust sell Exclusive information about your private life. But it seems that Jenner’s group of friends has passed this test successfully, since when she was pregnant with Stormi, her first child, no one knew the news until she decided to go public.

But not everything is prohibited, there is also a desire for collaboration, as Kylie asks her friends to give visibility to her makeup line “Kylie Cosmetics”, which led her to become the youngest billionaire woman, so celebrities with whom he has struck up a friendship, they often constantly share stories where they use their products, making very good comments every time the brand launches a new bet on the market.

In addition, the businesswoman takes the reputation of her image very seriously, since they assure that she does not allow her friends to publish photos in which they appear by her side, without first having approved them.

Another important aspect for the socialite is that her friends, like her, maintain a good sense of fashion, since Kylie wears only exclusive clothing brands, so she expects the same from her right hands.

The last but not least requirement is that Kylie’s friends do not interact alone with Kendall Jenner, in order to prevent her older sister from usurping her place, since it would not be the first time she would do so, since Hailey Bieber was Kylie’s friend long before her sister, but after spending a lot of time together they became best friends.

Read also: Cecilia Galliano presents her son Santiago and is surprised by his resemblance to Sebastián Rulli