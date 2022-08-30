the side parting according to Kim Kardashian

There is no peace for the Kim Kardashian’s hair: first dark brown, then platinum blonde through a very long hair up to a luxurious trendy lob. Again, the most famous of the Kardashian sistersshe decided to change her style and, after returning to very long hair, she decided to switch to side line: a decidedly countertrend change but that we are sure to review the next autumn 2022.

After the end of her relationship with Pete Davidson, who taught us that buffer stories can be a great solution after a breakup as important as the divorce between Kim and Kanye, Kardashian continues to post stylish photos on her Instagram feed. Her Focus on hers hairof course, where the choice of the side line and a soft tuft to complete the very light blond hair.

The side line: will it be an autumn trend?

For some time now, the choice of the position for the hair line seems to have become a real generational divide. On TikTokthe Gen Z now holder of the trends of the moment, has decreed that the line in the center belongs to the younger ones while the lateral one is loved only and exclusively by Millennial. A small detail that, however, did not go unnoticed when wearing the stripe in vogue in the 90s and that perfectly divides the hair in two in the center of the head, a must for anyone.

What if Kim Kardashian was anticipating an autumn trend? The comments below his post Instagram they seem to agree with her and so, from Emily Ratajkowski to her hairdresser Chris Appleton, the excitement for the debut of her new side part has been skyrocketing. And while this won’t be her last transformation, we’re sure we’ll be revisiting the side line not just on the Kardashian clan but everywhere. We await the arrival of autumn.